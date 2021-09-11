GTA Vice City soundtrack: List of all songs

GTA Vice City's soundtrack is known for having some of the most legendary songs from the 80s. Most of the songs in the game were immensely popular at the time of their release. Some of these tunes are even timeless for some fans.

This list won't include K-Chat or VCPR, as those don't contain any actual music; they're strictly a talk station. Likewise, this article won't include the MP3 Player/Tape Deck, as players can play any song on that radio station.

All songs in GTA Vice City's soundtrack

Emotion 98.3

Emotion 98.3's DJ is Fernando Martinez. The radio station primarily features soft pop and soft rock music.

Listed below are all the songs available on Emotion 98.3 in GTA Vice City:

"Waiting for a Girl Like You" by Foreigner

"Wow" by Kate Bush ("Wow" is not available in the iOS, Android, PS3, and PS4 versions of GTA Vice City)

"Tempted" by Squeeze

"Keep on Loving You" by REO Speedwagon

"I Just Died In Your Arms" by Cutting Crew

"More Than This" by Roxy Music

"Africa" by Toto

"Broken Wings" by Mr. Mister

"Missing You" by John Waite

"Crockett's Theme" by Jan Hammer

"Sister Christian" by Night Ranger

"Never Too Much" Luther Vandross

Fever 105

Fever 105's host is Oliver Biscuit (also known as Ladykiller). The radio station primarily features disco, funk, R&B, and soul music.

Here are all the songs available on Fever 105 in GTA Vice City:

"And the Beat Goes On" by The Whispers

"Act Like You Know" by Fat Larry's Band

"Get Down Saturday Night" by Oliver Cheatham

"Automatic" by Pointer Sisters

"I'll Be Good" by René & Angela

"All Night Long" by Mary Jane Girls

"Ghetto Life" by Rick James

"Wanna Be Startin' Somethin'" by Michael Jackson ("Wanna Be Startin' Somethin'" is not available in the iOS, Android, PS3, and PS4 versions of GTA Vice City)

"Shame" by Evelyn King

"Behind the Groove" by Teena Marie

"Juicy Fruit" by Mtume

"Summer Madness" by Kool & the Gang

"Last Night a D.J. Saved My Life" by Indeep

Flash FM

Flash FM's DJ is Toni. The radio station primarily features 80s pop songs.

Listed below are all the songs available on Flash FM in GTA Vice City. "Billie Jean" and "Running with the Night" are not available in the iOS, Android, PS3, and PS4 versions of GTA Vice City.

"Out of Touch" by Halls and Oates

"Dance Hall Days" by Wang Chung

"Billie Jean" by Michael Jackson

"Self Control" by Laura Branigan

"Call Me" by Go West

"Kiss the Dirt" by INXS

"Run to You" by Bryan Adams

"Four Little Diamonds" by Electric Light Orchestra

"Owner of a Lonely Heart" by Yes

"Video Killed the Radio Star" by The Buggles

Radio Espantoso

Radio Espantoso primarily features Latin music, jazz, mambo, and salsa songs. Its DJ is Pepe.

These are all the songs available on Radio Espantoso in GTA Vice City:

"A Gozar Con Mi Combo" by Cachao

"The Bull is Wrong" by Alpha Banditos

"Yo Te Miré" by Tres Apenas Como Eso

"Latin Flute" by Deodato

"Mama Papa Tú" by Mongo Santamaría

"Me and You Baby" by Mongo Santamaría

"Mambo Mucho Mambo" by Machito

"La Vida Es Una Lenteja" by Unaesta

"Expansions" by Lonnie Liston Smith

"Añunga Ñunga" by Irakere ("Añunga Ñunga" is not available in the iOS, Android, PS3, and PS4 versions of GTA Vice City)

"Super Strut" by Deodato

"Jamay" by Xavier Cugat

"Maracaibo Oriental" by Benny Moré

"Mambo Gozón" by Tito Puente

V-Rock

V-Rock's primarily features hard rock and heavy metal songs. Its host is Lazlow Jones.

These are all the songs available on V-Rock in GTA Vice City:

"I Wanna Rock" by Twisted Sister

"Too Young to Fall in Love" by Mötley Crüe

"Come on Feel the Noise" by Quiet Riot

"She Sells Sanctuary" by The Cult

"Bark at the Moon" by Ozzy Osbourne ("Bark at the Moon" is not available in the iOS, Android, PS3, and PS4 versions of GTA Vice City)

"Dangerous B*st*rd" by Love Fist

"2 Minutes to Midnight" by Iron Maiden

"Working for the Weeknd" by Loverboy

"God Blessed Video" by Alcatrazz

"Comin' Atcha Live" by Tesla

"Turn Up the Radio" by Autograph

"Peace Sells" by Megadeth

"Madhouse" by Anthrax

"Raining Blood" by Slayer

"You've Got Another Thing Comin'" by Judas Priest

"Fist Fury" by Love Fist

"Yankee Rose" by David Lee Roth

Wave 103

Wave 103 is hosted by Adam First. It primarily features new wave, post-punk, and synthpop songs. All the songs in this radio station are available in the iOS, Android, PS3, and PS4 versions of GTA Vice City.

Listed below are all the songs available on Wave 103 in GTA Vice City:

"Two Tribes" by Frankie Goes to Hollywood

"Love Missile F1-11" by Sigue Sigue Sputnik

"Cars" by Gary Numan

"(Keep Feeling) Fascination" by The Human League

"Atomic" by Blondie

"99 Luftballons" by Nena

"Kids in America" by Kim Wilde

"Pale Shelter" by Tears for Fears

"Sunglasses at Night" by Corey Hart

"Poison Arrow" by ABC

"I Ran (So Far Away)" by A Flock of Seagulls

"Love My Way" by The Psychedelic Furs

"Obsession" by Animotion

"Gold" by Spandau Ballet

"Hyperactive!" by Thomas Dolby

"Never Say Never" by Romeo Void

Wildstyle

Wildstyle primarily features old-school hip-hop music and some electro songs. Its DJ is Mr. Magic.

Listed below are all the songs available on Wildstyle in GTA Vice City. "Rockit," "Looking for the Perfect Beat," and "The Smurf" are not available in the iOS, Android, PS3, and PS4 versions of GTA Vice City.

"Pump Me Up" by Trouble Funk

"One for the Treble" by Davy DMX

"Clear" by Cybotron

"Al-Naafiysh" by Hashim

"Rockit" by Herbie Hancock

"Looking for the Perfect Beat" by Afrika Bambaataa & The Soul Sonic Force

"Get It Girl" by 2 Live Crew

"Rock Box" by Run-D.M.C

"Bassline" by Mantronix

"The Smurf" by Tyrone Brunson

"Magic's Wand" by Whodini

"More Bounce to the Ounce" by Zapp

"The Message" by Grandmaster Flash and the Furious Five

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh