Here is the best way for GTA Online players to get the Swift Deluxe

GTA Online players have a better way of getting a Buckingham Swift Deluxe than buying it normally.

$5,150,000 is a very high asking price for a vehicle. The Swift Deluxe isn't worth the price tag by itself. However, if players are willing to spend just a little bit more money, there is a better way to get more value from the helicopter's purchase.

GTA Online players don't need to visit Elitás Travel to get their hands on the Swift Deluxe. Instead of looking up at the clouds, they need to look toward the ocean.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views

GTA Online players can get the Swift Deluxe by purchasing another property

Buy the Pisces model of the Galaxy Super Yacht

DockTease is a watercraft retailer that sells different types of boats. The Galaxy Super Yachts are the most expensive lineup on their list.

There are three different models in GTA Online, but the most relevant one is the Pisces. The yacht costs $7,000,000 in normal circumstances (without weekly discounts). The Swift Deluxe is automatically included with the purchase.

Players get more bang for their buck this way

At first glance, buying a luxury yacht in GTA Online seems very counterintuitive. The Swift Deluxe is only worth $5,150,000, while the Pisces model costs $7,000,000. Players will have to pay an extra $1,850,000 for the Galaxy Super Yacht. With that said, it's a better long-term investment.

If the player only buys the Swift Deluxe, that's all they get. However, with this purchase, they will get the luxury helicopter and the Galaxy Super Yacht, which boasts several features:

Exclusive access to Superyacht Life missions

One hot tub, two helipads, and three guest rooms for personal use

A deep pool of customization features, ranging from lighting to color schemes

In addition to the Swift Deluxe, players will also be able to refer to the following vehicles in GTA Online, specifically for sea travel:

Pegassi Speeder

Nagasaki Dinghy

Speedophile Seasharks (2x)

Last but not least, players will have direct access to several powerful weapons, all without having to pay for them:

Special Carbine

Heavy Sniper

Combat MG

Homing Launcher

Proximity Mines

If players want to buy the Swift Deluxe, they might as well save up a few extra millions for the Galaxy Super Yacht. In a way, the latter would only cost $1,850,000 when subtracting the price of the luxury helicopter, so it's a relatively good deal by this game's standards.

Figuratively speaking, the Pisces model will take out two birds with one stone. Players will get their Swift Deluxe and a massive yacht.

A quick review of the Swift Deluxe

GTA Online players can get around the map a lot easier with the Swift Deluxe, which is known for its quick takeoffs and superior handling.

The Swift Deluxe is among the fastest helicopters in GTA Online, with a top speed of 157.75 miles per hour. This is according to vehicle expert Broughy1322. This is quite an impressive statistic, considering it was introduced back in a 2015 update.

Disclaimer: All external media in this article are the property of their respective owners, and Sportskeeda claims no ownership of the same.

For comprehensive guides and walkthroughs, check out SK GTA Wiki

Poll : 0 votes