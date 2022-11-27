A GTA Online guide on buying a Galaxy Super Yacht

GTA Online is shining a bright spotlight on the Galaxy Super Yacht this week, and you should know where to find one. If you have been doing this for a long time, there is a point where you have too much cash on your hands.

Perhaps you run profitable businesses or score major heists on a regular basis. You may even buy Shark Cards in GTA Online. Either way, you have several million dollars that you need to spend.

The richest players flaunt their money with a Galaxy Super Yacht. It's a much safer way to show off than flying a Luxor Deluxe. When you finally climb a mountaintop of cold hard cash in GTA Online, you need to know where to get a super luxurious yacht.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

How you can buy the Galaxy Super Yacht in GTA Online

Visit the DockTease website

DockTease is a website that specializes in GTA Online watercrafts. You will need to open up your phone and click on the internet browser icon. DockTease should be among the first websites advertised on the main page.

There are three separate models you can buy in GTA Online. The more expensive they are, the more vehicles you can store:

The Orion ($6,000,000)

($6,000,000) The Pisces ($7,000,000)

($7,000,000) The Aquarius ($8,000,000)

Remember, you can only take ownership of a single yacht. A single public lobby can only have three different yachts at any given time.

Once you complete your transaction, you will be given a notification from the captain. Players can spawn their Galaxy Super Yacht via the Interaction Menu. There are 12 possible locations where it will show up, depending on where you are.

Don't forget about these Black Friday deals

You should definitely consider buying the yacht in the next few days, provided you have the money to do so in this game. Here's a reminder of their original price tags in GTA Online:

The Orion ($6,000,000)

($6,000,000) The Pisces ($7,000,000)

($7,000,000) The Aquarius ($8,000,000)

Of course, you can also take advantage of Black Friday deals until November 28. You will receive a 50% discount on Galaxy Super Yachts and their various modifications. This is what you can save in the next few days:

The Orion ($3,000,000)

($3,000,000) The Pisces ($3,500,000)

($3,500,000) The Aquarius ($4,000,000)

If you're buying something as simple as The Orion, you will save $3,000,000 in this game. Their current prices are the same amount that you will be saving this week. Remember, the richest players stay that way for a reason. They know when and where to spend their money and how to save it.

If you miss out, don't worry about it

GTA Online regularly provides weekly updates on their Newswire. This useful website lets players know what to expect in the following week. If you don't have the necessary funds to purchase the Galaxy Super Yacht, then you can always wait for the next special offer.

Always be on the lookout for weekly events in this game. You don't even have to wait for next year's Black Friday. Every few months or so, Rockstar will offer discounts on the Galaxy Super Yacht, since they want to entice players into buying it. You just need to be fully aware of when it happens.

Sometimes you need a little fun in GTA Online. A private yacht is a great place to invite your friends and crew members. You can also mess around with other players from a relatively safe vantage point.

Disclaimer: All external media in this article are the property of their respective owners and Sportskeeda claims no ownership of the same.

For comprehensive guides and walkthroughs, check out SK GTA Wiki

Poll : 0 votes