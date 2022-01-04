Where to get an Executive Office in GTA Online

Now is a good time to take a look at the Executive Office in GTA Online.

Rockstar is bringing more attention to it with some very special discounts. Players still have enough time to buy this property at a reduced price. There are several benefits to owning an Executive Office in GTA Online. For starters, players can become CEOs and run their personal organization.

Executive Offices are often seen as a high point in a player's career. Their criminal aspirations have allowed them to climb to the top of the ladder.

Now players can look over the entire city from a position of power. GTA Online will make it worth their while to become a CEO.

GTA Online players should consider the Executive Office, since it gives them some major perks

Players will feel empowered with an Executive Office. However, GTA Online requires them to be rich. Players should save up a lot of money before they even consider buying this property. This article will give them a rundown on what to do.

How to apply for one

GTA Online players can start by opening their iFruit phone. They need to find a website called Dynasty 8, which sells real estate properties. Rockstar offers a grand total of four different locations:

Maze Bank West ($1,000,000) : Can be found in Del Perro

: Can be found in Del Perro Arcadius Business Center ($2,250,000) : Can be found in Pillbox Hill

: Can be found in Pillbox Hill Lombank West ($3,100,000) : Can be found in Del Perro

: Can be found in Del Perro Maze Bank Tower ($4,000,000): Can be found in Pillbox Hill

Players can also upgrade their Executive Office with custom interiors, such as a personal gun locker. This can also be done on the Dynasty 8 website. Players can only have a single office at any given time.

Once the player owns the Executive Office, they will officially register as CEOs. They can now run their organization in GTA Online. Of course, they will have to pay a daily fee of $800.

Major benefits

Executive Offices are expensive, but they are absolutely worth the investment. GTA Online players will enjoy the following benefits:

The Import/Export business offers a lucrative income

VIP missions will now become available

CEOs can spawn various types of vehicles

Weapon loadouts can be done in the Gun Locker

Garage expansions allow players to own more vehicles

There are several custom interiors for the office

Players can bribe police officers

GTA Online players will need to spend millions of dollars for the best possible experience. Of course, the Executive Office is a great investment due to the Import/Export missions. Special Cargo missions are a good way to make some money in this game.

GTA Online currently offers a 40% discount

Strike while the iron is hot (Image via Rockstar Games)

Rockstar is still very generous with their holiday sales. GTA Online players can still buy the Executive Office at 40% off. Meanwhile, all types of renovations will be 30% off. Players should consider buying it sooner rather than later, since this offer won't last forever.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul