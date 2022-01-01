Here are GTA Online’s discounts for this week (January 2022)

GTA Online players have a lot to look forward to with this week's discounts.

2021 is about to make way for 2022, yet GTA Online is still growing strong. Rockstar is celebrating with special bonuses on various missions. Players can not only make a lot of money, they can also save it. GTA Online is offering great discounts on vehicles and properties.

Perhaps the player was thinking about getting a Vapid Dominator ASP. However, the expensive price tag can make anybody hesitant. GTA Online is now cutting it down by 40%.

That's not all, as the game offers discounts on several more items. Players should definitely act quickly before it's all gone.

GTA Online players should take advantage of these discounts while they can

The B-11 Strikeforce in action (Image via Rockstar Games)

Many underrated vehicles and properties can be given another look in GTA Online Rockstar is offering discounts within the 30-40% range. This article will provide a full list of vehicles and properties with these reductions.

Properties are 30-40% off

Welcome to the Executive Offices (Image via Rockstar Games)

GTA Online is putting the spotlight on white collar crimes. Here are the available discounts for the following properties:

Executive Offices (40% off)

(40% off) Executive Office upgrades and modifications (30% off)

(30% off) Special Cargo Warehouses (40% off)

Now is a good time to check out Special Cargo missions, since they provide a good source of income. GTA Online is even doubling the rewards for this week, so players have an incentive to play.

Vehicles are also 30-40% off

The Pegassi Zentorno (Image via Rockstar Games)

Rockstar is promoting the following vehicles for this week's discounts:

Übermacht Cypher (30% off)

(30% off) Dinka Jester RR (30% off)

(30% off) Pegassi Zentorno (35% off)

(35% off) Ocelot XA-21 (35% off)

(35% off) Vapid Dominator ASP (40% off)

(40% off) Bravado Verlierer (40% off)

(40% off) B-11 Strikeforce (40%)

(40%) Western Company Rogue (40%)

Many of these vehicles were from the Los Santos Tuners update. The Cypher, Dominator ASP, and Jester RR are considered reliable vehicles. Players can finally get them at a much cheaper price.

Players can even get free drinks

Visit the Diamond Casino and Resort for a free drink (Image via Rockstar Games)

GTA Online players can always head to the Diamond Casino and Resort. They are currently offering free drinks to any players who stop by. The same discounts apply to the Music Locker, which is located right underneath.

Some of these drinks can be notoriously expensive, with the highest one at $150,000. Now players can celebrate the new year in style.

