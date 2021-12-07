For one reason or another, some GTA San Andreas players want to lose muscle.

Customization is one of the main strengths of GTA San Andreas. Players can do more than just change their clothes. They can also significantly alter their body types, a feature exclusive to this game. Players can go from skinny to muscular in a few days.

Naturally, players can also do the exact opposite, as they can go from muscular to skinny. The pros and cons of losing that extra mass will affect the gameplay. Players should keep that in mind before they go through this process. Here's what they need to know about changing their body type.

A guide on how to lose muscle in GTA San Andreas

While it may seem counterintuitive, players should think about going to a gym. The only way to lose muscle is to lose fat. GTA San Andreas keeps track of these statistics, so every action has its consequences.

Stop eating at zero percent fat

GTA San Andreas players will gradually lose muscle if they stop eating. They must be at 0% fat to achieve this, which is why they should focus on losing weight. Players should try exercising by using a treadmill at a gym. Alternatively, they can also run around the area if there is no gym nearby.

Players need to be careful not to starve themselves, or else they will slowly decrease their health. GTA San Andreas is one of the few games in the series that uses this feature. This happens because CJ no longer has any fat or muscle to get rid of. At the very least, players will be given a warning beforehand.

Whenever a player goes to grab a bite, they should consider a salad. Pizza and burgers will only raise their fat levels.

Pros and cons of losing muscle

CJ will run slightly faster if he is skinny. Of course, this will come at a physical cost. If a player wants to lose muscle, they will also weaken themselves in combat. Muscle is what gives players more strength and durability.

GTA San Andreas also has a dating mechanic with a reward system. However, each girlfriend has a specific preference for body types. Some of them prefer the skinny version of CJ, such as Helena Wankstein. She will eventually give players access to her weapons tool shed, which can be quite useful.

However, some girlfriends will be left out in the cold. The likes of Katie Zhan and Michelle Cannes require muscle and fat. While this can be avoided by collecting all 50 Oysters, the process will take a while.

Characters will comment on CJ's appearance

Whether the player is skinny or muscular, other characters will comment about it. The above joke video is a perfect example of this, as Ryder constantly degrades the player despite their efforts.

GTA San Andreas starts with a skinny CJ, making it the best time to avoid gaining muscle. This will not go unnoticed by other characters, which may give them a phone call about it.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

