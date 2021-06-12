5 GTA San Andreas urban legends that were simply a hoax

GTA San Andreas has spawned so many urban legends that ended up as nothing more than a hoax.

Anybody with a keen eye could tell that these urban legends are fake. However, many people were introduced to GTA San Andreas at a young age, with various online mediums spewing all sorts of information about this game. This meant that players would, inevitably, have been exposed to these hoaxes at some point.

Rarely, the urban legends would spawn from misinformation the game would give to players. However, more often than not, these hoaxes come from the players themselves seeking to dupe others about something that isn't in GTA San Andreas. It goes without saying that none of these hoaxes are possible without mods.

Five GTA San Andreas hoaxes fans might remember

5) Fake pre-release screenshots

As it is with all modern GTA games, there were numerous fake "pre-release" screenshots that fans make to fool others. In the screenshot above, players can see GTA 3's Police car on the left side, with GTA Vice City's banshee on the right.

The rest of the image is almost a replica of a real place in San Francisco, except with blocky video game graphics and other minor additions. Like other clickbait pre-release screenshots, these came in all shapes and sizes.

Sometimes, it would be done humorously. However, like with most hoaxes, not everything was done in good jest. This type of hoax isn't relevant anymore for GTA San Andreas, but modern fans can still see it with GTA 6.

4) Heart Attack

Players are warned in GTA San Andreas not to overeat for health reasons. Despite this, there is zero chance of getting a heart attack in-game. That still didn't stop players from circulating rumors of how CJ can get a heart attack in this title.

One method would involve being too fat, and CJ would randomly get a heart attack out of nowhere. Alternatively, if fat CJ ran too much, he could suffer a heart attack. Either way, he will never die out of nowhere, thanks to a heart attack.

What some players might have experienced was starvation, which is an in-game mechanic that will kill players who haven't saved or eaten in a while. However, this will remove a player's fat before killing them, further discrediting the idea of a heart attack in GTA San Andreas.

3) Aliens

GTA myth hunters have an obsession with aliens. Practically every major game from the series has had a myth or two associated with aliens and UFOs, and GTA San Andreas is no different.

Technically speaking, there are several layers to this hoax. The most prevalent version would include aliens attacking CJ somewhere in Bone County, usually in Verdant Meadows or Area 69.

A similar hoax involves UFOs, which are not vehicles in GTA San Andreas. They were available to enter in Rockstar's N64 title, Body Harvest, but never enterable in the GTA series.

2) Leatherface

Leatherface goes by many names within the GTA myths community. Some fans call him Leatherface, but he's also been referred to as the Chainsaw Killer and Panopticon Killer.

Regardless of the name chosen for this hoax, this killer would use a chainsaw and chase CJ around, sometimes one-hitting the famous protagonist.

This hoax would typically involve the long-haired male pedestrian with the green jacket, except with a more sinister smile and blood splattered on his clothes. However, alternate models also exist for this hoax.

"Texas Chainsaw Massacre" fans will recognize some similarities between this hoax and that move. In GTA San Andreas, this villain would show up somewhere in the darker and more gloomy areas of the countryside.

1) Bigfoot

Since 1958, people worldwide have been wondering about the Bigfoot legend and whether or not it's real. This mystery has been ingrained in American culture for a while now, especially since Bigfoot sightings have become more common and publicized in media.

Unsurprisingly, the legend of Bigfoot eventually made its way into the world of video games. The most popular hoax GTA San Andreas players will remember is the myth of Bigfoot being in the game. According to in-game data, the creature doesn't exist in any shape, way, or form.

Despite this, many players created videos trying to attract attention from others. Naive gamers would believe it, especially if they didn't understand what mods were.

The Bigfoot hoax became so popular in GTA San Andreas that other myths started to skyrocket in frequency.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

