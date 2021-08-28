History of ghost towns in the GTA series

Early GTA titles are known for their ghost towns, particularly GTA 3; there is very little activity in these areas.

GTA players might feel a sense of dread in these ghost towns. Whether it's empty streets or a phantom tower, something doesn't feel right. It's like it wasn't meant to be there in the first place. These locations are the perfect backdrop to prevalent myths.

There isn't much to do since ghost towns are completely deserted. Some of these hidden areas were not meant to be explored by players. For example, GTA 3 and GTA Vice City have ghost towns right outside the map. With a few tricks up their sleeve, players can reach these areas.

A brief look at ghost towns in the GTA series

This article mainly covers ghostly areas within the 3D Universe. Some of them can be entered normally while others cannot. Nonetheless, GTA players always find a way to get there.

These ghost towns have an air of mystery. This is what entices players to check it out for themselves.

The mysterious town from GTA 3

The most famous ghost town in the series is from GTA 3. It's a mostly empty street that lacks solid ground. The ghost town is located right outside of Shoreside Vale. It can be reached with flying vehicles like the Dodo. Alternatively, GTA 3 players can download a mod to get there.

Players will remember this location from the intro cut-scene. Catalina ends up betraying Claude during a bank heist. There is an Esperanto and a few Securivans near the alleyway. However, it cannot detect physical collisions. Players will fall right through the floor here.

Since the ghost town was meant for cinematic purposes, there is more attention to detail. Players can find air conditioners right near the windows. There are pieces of garbage near the dumpster, as well as cardboard boxes.

Unsurprisingly, there are a few myths related to this ghost town. There was fan speculation that the developers took out an entire island in GTA 3. For some reason, they referred to it as Jakota Island. However, Rockstar Games disproved this myth in a Q&A session.

The only purpose was to provide a more detailed backdrop for the intro. This city block wasn't meant to be used for anything else. They assumed nobody would ever find the area, but were proven wrong years later. This is why it hides behind Shoreside Vale.

The ghost tower in GTA Vice City

With the use of a sniper rifle, GTA Vice City players may notice a ghost tower near the Fort Baxter Airbase. However, they have to be on the other side of the island to see it. It's not there in the main game. There is an explanation for this mysterious finding. It has to do with LOD (Level of Detail) textures.

GTA Vice City has to load two different islands. While players can see the other island, they are looking at the LOD texture. For some reason, Rockstar Games is using the beta version of the map. As a result, players can see the leftover ghost tower.

Once the island finally loads, the ghost tower disappears. At some point in development, Rockstar Games removed the tower.

Literal ghost towns in GTA San Andreas

Many GTA San Andreas myths originate in this ghost town (Image via Rockstar Games)

Not every ghost town is inaccessible to players. GTA San Andreas has one in the form of Las Brujas. It's a desert town located in Bone County. The Spanish name translates to "The Witches", which is appropriate for its spooky theme. No inhabitants can be found here.

Las Brujas is completely broken down. There are a few wooden houses, along with a local cemetery. The High Noon mission takes place here, where C.R.A.S.H. forces CJ to dig his own grave.

GTA San Andreas players can explore this ghost town at their own leisure. Strangely, there is an emergency radio message about this location. It talks about an old woman who claims she is a witch. Some players believe there are suspicious activities in this ghost town.

GTA players love to explore the unexplored

The GTA series encourages players to explore every nook and cranny. As a result, these ghost towns are of particular interest. Whether they are meant to be explored or not, GTA players will always find a way.

There is a feeling of emptiness in these places. Players often come up with various stories, such as ghost sightings and monster. Their imagination is as wide as these open spaces. Regardless, these ghost towns are quite the sight to behold.

Note: The article reflects the views of the writer.

