How to access the strangest website in GTA 4

There is a certain website in GTA 4 that's hard to find, but it's certainly worth looking into.

GTA 4 is the first game in the series to introduce the internet. Players can spend a lot of time simply browsing through various websites. Some of them are even required for story missions. It's a fun little feature that adds more depth to the game. All the player has to do is find a computer somewhere.

Interestingly, there is one particular website that stays in the shadows. Most of them are advertised front and center, but this one remains secretive. GTA 4 players wouldn't really know it existed until they beat the game. Of course, it has a ridiculously long name that makes it hard to type.

Here is how GTA 4 players can find a very strange website in the game

GTA 4 has several websites in the game, but there is one that will catch their attention right away. Players should definitely check it out when they have the time. It might even be of particular interest to them.

www.whattheydonotwantyoutoknow.com

What They Don't Want You To Know is a secretive website in GTA 4. Here is the main page description that players can read:

"Get the most out of Liberty City - All secrets are here"

Its main objective is to record the location of every single collectible in the entire game. These hidden items include weapons, health, and body armor. However, the map only shows the approximation of their locations. One major flaw is that multiple items could be in the same area.

Most players will find it tedious if they were to type the entire URL. What they should do is wait until they complete the game first. Afterwards, they will be given an email from an unknown contact. It will contain a direct link to the website.

Here are some maps

Random forum users will post maps of various collectibles. Most of them are strictly anonymous, but one of them can be encountered in the storyline.

Here's a look at the GTA 4 maps on this particular website:

Flying rats ("Plague of pigeons in the city" - BirdNerd)

("Plague of pigeons in the city" - BirdNerd) Random characters ("Sick freaks to avoid" - SaneJane)

("Sick freaks to avoid" - SaneJane) Health ("Health is a gift from space. Worship the worm." - zac15)

("Health is a gift from space. Worship the worm." - zac15) Body Armor ("Make sure you've got armor. Be ready to fight the Aliens!" - Patriot68)

("Make sure you've got armor. Be ready to fight the Aliens!" - Patriot68) Weapons ("The hidden weapons that the mayor wants you to find." - LibertyLove)

("The hidden weapons that the mayor wants you to find." - LibertyLove) Unique stunt jumps ("Jump to a new level of spirituality." - Trooth)

("Jump to a new level of spirituality." - Trooth) Stevie's Car Thefts ("Text Message Cars. I know you're all crazy, but are you crazy enough to take some cars?" - Stevie)

("Text Message Cars. I know you're all crazy, but are you crazy enough to take some cars?" - Stevie) Window cleaning platforms ("Government spying with Window Cleaning Platforms." - TheAuditor)

("Government spying with Window Cleaning Platforms." - TheAuditor) Friends hangout ("Fun with friends." - EddieLow)

Interestingly, one of these message board users is named after The Truth from GTA San Andreas. It's a neat callback, given that both characters are conspiracy theorists. It may even be the same character, albeit in a different continuity.

Also Read Article Continues below

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul