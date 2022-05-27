How to access Imani Phone Services in GTA Online (75% discount this week)

Even after months of its release, The Contact DLC is still well-received by both critics and GTA Online players. At this point, fans can easily see it becoming one of the best DLCs made for this game.

Rockstar Games themselves have acknowledged this sentiment as this week's update has provided users with 75% off on Imani Phone Services.

The DLC has already offered them new characters and the return of old ones, as well as many new ways of earning money. However, having 75% off on Imani's services is arguably the most helpful offer from this week's update.

Getting Imani Phone Services in GTA Online

#GTAOnline 50% Off Biker Supplies30% Off-MC Businesses-Vehicle Warehouses-Special Cargo Warehouses75% Off Imani Phone Services40% Off-Fagaloa ($201,000)30% Off-Caracara ($1,242,500)-Granger 3600LX ($966,000 - $724,500)-Turreted Limo ($1,155,000)-Vamos ($417,200) 50% Off Biker Supplies30% Off-MC Businesses-Vehicle Warehouses-Special Cargo Warehouses75% Off Imani Phone Services40% Off-Fagaloa ($201,000)30% Off-Caracara ($1,242,500)-Granger 3600LX ($966,000 - $724,500)-Turreted Limo ($1,155,000)-Vamos ($417,200)#GTAOnline

Imani debuts as one of the main characters in The Contract update. She is also an essential element in the Agency's commercial operations, aiding Franklin and the others with their Security Contracts and, most importantly, the VIP Contract for Dr. Dre.

She has also tracked down and briefed Franklin about everything the GTA Online protagonist has done thus far, such as collaborating with Trevor Philips in 2013, their companies and assets, and the robbery at The Diamond Casino & Resort in 2019.

Since the release of this DLC, Imani has become one of the fans' favorite characters in the community. This is not only because of how well she is written but also because her services are handy for gamers.

Imani Tech

After acquiring the Agency and watching the cutscene with Franklin, players are briefly introduced to Imani, the Agency's resident hacker, and she offers two kinds of services.

When users acquire a specialized car workshop for their Agency property, the first service becomes accessible. Vehicles from The Contract update may be outfitted with a novel category of attachments known as "Imani Tech," allowing them to be remotely controlled or integrate a homing missile jammer.

The Remote Control Unit enables GTA Online gamers to launch surprise strikes without fear of repercussions. Meanwhile, they can use the Missile Lock-On Jammer to protect themselves. It keeps inexperienced griefers from exploiting their homing missiles.

Out of sight

The second service becomes available once players add Imani to their phone contacts in GTA Online. After this, they need to pay her $12,000 to activate this service.

When the payment is received, a big grey radius of 500 meters in diameter will appear on the minimap, with users in its center. While in this zone, individuals and any of their associates/MC members will be entirely hidden from the radar.

If gamers leave the zone, they return on the minimap. The zone lasts indefinitely, but the effect ends if they assault another player outside their organization/MC.

This zone is not removed by killing NPCs. After using the ability, users must wait ten minutes before using it again.

They can also pay Imani $2,000 for marking a motorcycle that will always be equipped with bulletproof tires.

