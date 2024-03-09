How does the Bravado Gauntlet Interceptor compare to other cop vehicles in GTA Online?

Rockstar has added the Bravado Gauntlet Interceptor to GTA Online with the Cluckin Bell Farm Raid update, making it the final police vehicle added as part of the drip-feed content from The Chop Shop DLC. With this car, there are now five purchasable law enforcement vehicles in the game, and they are quite different from one another.

If you're looking to purchase one of these, you might want to learn about the differences between the cop cars because they're all pretty expensive. Here's how the Bravado Gauntlet Interceptor differs from all the other purchasable police cars in GTA Online, in terms of performance, looks, and more.

Bravado Gauntlet Interceptor vs all other purchasable cop cars in GTA Online

The Bravado Gauntlet Interceptor is among the newest vehicles introduced alongside the GTA Online Clucking Bell Farm Raid heist. It's a police muscle car based on the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon and has tons of customizability along with an impressive performance. It's essentially a police version of the Bravado Gauntlet Hellfire, a car introduced to GTA Online in 2019.

When it comes to performance, the Gauntlet Interceptor outclasses all other police vehicles with its sheer speed and acceleration. In the game files, the top speed is listed as 91.96 mph (148 km/h), which might not be accurate. In reality, the Gauntlet Interceptor is likely to have the same performance as that of a Gauntlet Hellfire, which has a top speed of 125.25 mph (201.57 km/h) when fully upgraded, as tested by YouTuber Broughy1322.

This makes it much faster than the other cop vehicles in GTA Online, whose top speeds are listed below:

Vapid Unmarked Cruiser/Police Stanier LE Cruiser: 102.75 mph

102.75 mph Declasse Park Ranger: 96 mph

96 mph Brute Police Riot: 86.5 mph

The Bravado Gauntlet Interceptor is also the most expensive police vehicle in the game, with a base price of $5,420,000 and a Trade Price of $4,065,000. Meanwhile, here's how the other purchasable cop cars are priced:

Declasse Park Ranger: $2,235,000 - $2,980,000

$2,235,000 - $2,980,000 Vapid Unmarked Cruiser: $2,962,500 - $3,950,000

$2,962,500 - $3,950,000 Police Stanier LE Cruiser: $3,517,500 - $4,690,000

$3,517,500 - $4,690,000 Brute Police Riot: $3,600,000 - $4,800,000

It should be noted that the Declasse Park Ranger can be obtained for free if you complete the Shoot Animals Photography Challenge in GTA Online.

When it comes to customizability, the Bravado Gauntlet Interceptor comes out on top once again, as no other cop car has this many modification options. You can install custom hoods, exhausts, and more, and there's even two unique LSPD drag team liveries which were specifically made for this car.

In conclusion, the Gauntlet Interceptor seems to be a massive upgrade in all aspects, when compared to the other police cars in Grand Theft Auto Online. It's the most customizable law enforcement vehicle and it easily outperforms the others, but all this means that it's also the most expensive of its kind.

In other news, a recent change on Rockstar Games' official website has sparked fan speculation about GTA 6 preorders.

For The Biggest GTA 6 Map Leaks, Click Here.

Poll : Are you planning on buying the Gauntlet Interceptor? Yes, absolutely Not really 0 votes View Discussion