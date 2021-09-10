How to buy an Arcade in GTA Online

Arcades are a useful business venture for GTA Online, but some players have no idea how to get started.

This feature was first released as part of the Diamond Resort and Casino update. While Cayo Perico and the LS Car Meet are the talk of the town, Arcades should not be forgotten about, and can be a fun diversion for GTA Online players.

However, Arcades cannot be purchased right away. Players first have to take part in the Diamond Resort and Casino heist. They will then be given the option to buy these businesses. There is a surprising amount of variety with this feature, and players should take advantage of it.

How GTA Online players can buy an arcade

Here is one of the many popular arcades in GTA Online (Image via Rockstar Games)

Arcades can only be bought in conjunction with the Diamond Resort and Casino. Here is what GTA Online players should be aware of before they purchase anything.

Where to go and who to buy it from

GTA Online players should pay a visit to Lester Crest in Mirror Park. He will give them instructions on how to buy Arcades. Players must own an Arcade before they can rob the Diamond Resort and Casino.

Arcades can be purchased on the Maze Bank Foreclosures website. There are a total of six to choose from:

Pixel Pete’s in Paleto Bay - $1,235,000

- $1,235,000 Wonderama in Grapeseed - $1,565,000

- $1,565,000 Videogeddon in La Mesa - $1,875,000

- $1,875,000 Warehouse in Davis - $2,135,000

- $2,135,000 Insert Coin in Rockford Hills - $2,345,000

- $2,345,000 Eight-Bit in Vinewood - $2,530,000

These are expensive properties to own, and players should definitely save up money beforehand. However, there are several uses for them. The most important being that GTA Online players can perform heists at the casino.

The main benefits of Arcades in GTA Online

First and foremost, Arcades are required for the Diamond Resort and Casino heist. Lester uses it as a base of operations, and this is where the heist team will plan out their next moves. After a few successful heists, the players will see a return on their investment.

Arcades do provide a source of income for players. They can earn up to $5,000 every day (within the game). Meanwhile, the main safe can hold up to $50,000 before it needs to be emptied.

Last but not least, GTA Online players can have fun with arcade machines. There are several to choose from. Each arcade game is based off a real life counterpart. For example, Monkey's Paradise draws inspiration from Pitfall and Donkey Kong.

Arcades give players something to do

GTA Online is diverse in their selection of player activities. One of them involves the arcade business. Players can always give themselves something to do. All they have to do is talk to Lester at Mirror Park, and they can set the foundation for planning the Diamond Resort and Casino Heist.

Also Read

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

Edited by Siddharth Satish