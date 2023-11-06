How to buy a weed farm in GTA 5's online mode: A step-by-step guide

The weed farm business in GTA 5 is a lucrative one that can earn you a lot of money. This statement stands true even in the online multiplayer mode of the game. But, it's not as simple to start your own drug business in GTA Online as it is in the campaign. There are a couple of prerequisites that need to be met before this trade can go off.

New players transitioning from single-player to multiplayer often find themselves confused. This is a genuine problem that almost everyone has faced in the game.

So, this article will guide you on how to set up your own illegal marijuana business in the game.

How to start a weed farm business in GTA Online: a comprehensive guide

Step 1: Purchase a Clubhouse

Before starting the weed farm, you will first need to purchase a clubhouse and become the MC President. While a clubhouse can cost anywhere from $200,000 to $495,000, it is important to invest in them. Rockstar Games added this venture to GTA Online in 2016 with The Bikers update.

Not only do they allow gamers to purchase weed farm, but also unlocks several other businesses. After entering the club once and registering as the MC President via the Interaction Menu, you can start looking into different trades that the clubhouse offers.

Step 2: Use the Open World website

Once registered as the MC President in GTA Online, it is time to use the laptop inside the Clubhouse to access the Open Road website. This is where most of the illegal trades take place.

Although there are many other lucrative businesses that it offers, weed farms should be the top priority for now.

There are four locations where you can start your illegal trade:

San Chianski Mountain Range ($715,000)

($715,000) Mount Chiliad ($805,000)

($805,000) Elysian Island ($1,072,500)

($1,072,500) Downtown Vinewood ($1,358,000)

Each place has its own merits and demerits which are reflected in their price as well. Newbies can start with the cheapest option and then purchase others once the money starts rolling in.

Step 3: Complete the setup mission and purchase the upgrades

After the initial purchase is complete, you will need to perform a couple of missions to successfully establish the business. This is usually a drive-to-the-location task that requires you to visit the weed farm and start it.

Now, to maximize the profits, it is recommended to purchase the upgrades. There are three things that you can buy for the drug business:

Equipment Upgrade ($990,000)

($990,000) Staff Upgrade ($273,000)

($273,000) Security Upgrade ($313,500)

Although it might look unnecessary, these upgrades will ensure that the players make everything out of the business in GTA Online. So, save up some money and equip these upgrades as soon as possible.

With the GTA 6 release date still unclear, players should focus on building and expanding their businesses in the current game, and the weed farm business is one of the best ways to do so.

