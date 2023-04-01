How to register as MC President and start GTA Online Biker Businesses

Learning how to register as an MC President in GTA Online is pretty straightforward. Knowing how to do this process is also necessary to start Biker Businesses.

For starters, you must already own a Clubhouse. It doesn't matter which one you own. Once you do that, you will need to use the Interaction Menu to sign up as an MC President.

Only MC Presidents can purchase Biker Businesses. That shouldn't be a problem for players since all this can be done solo. Just keep in mind that you need to buy additional properties from The Open Road in your Clubhouse. These additional Biker Businesses will cost a hefty amount of money in GTA Online.

How to register as an MC President in GTA Online

Players can complete this whole process in about a minute (Image via Rockstar Games)

Step 1: Bring up the Interaction Menu and select "Motorcycle Club" near the middle. If you're new to GTA Online or simply forgot how to do it, here is a refresher:

PC: Hold down the 'M' key.

Hold down the 'M' key. PS4 or PS5: Hold down the touchpad (it's the center part of your controller).

Hold down the touchpad (it's the center part of your controller). Xbox One or Xbox Series X|S: Hold down the View button.

Once you've done that, remember to scroll down to "Motorcycle Club." After selecting it, you should see something similar to the following screen.

This part should be pretty self-intuitive (Image via Rockstar Games)

Step 2: Select the "Start a Motorcycle Club" option. Afterward, you will have successfully registered as an MC President. It doesn't matter if nobody else is in your club for the sake of starting and successfully running a Biker Business.

These two steps to registering as an MC President are easy to remember, which is nice since you will often have to repeat the process for Clubhouse-related activities.

How to start Biker Businesses in GTA Online

Use this laptop in your Clubhouse to buy a Biker Business (Image via Rockstar Games)

Now that you know how to register as an MC President in GTA Online, it's time to buy a Biker Business. Head to your Clubhouse and use the laptop in the back room (your minimap has an icon for this computer). Sit down here and browse through which properties you wish to buy.

You can get any of the following:

Cocaine Lockup

Meth Lab

Weed Farm

Counterfeit Cash Factory

Document Forgery Office

To earn money, it's recommended to get the Cocaine Lockup and Meth Lab. Some players who love to grind may also want to own the Counterfeit Cash Factory. Similarly, fans of the Street Dealers feature might want to acquire a Weed Farm.

Buy whichever properties you want (Image via Rockstar Games)

Once you purchase the Biker Businesses you want, it's time for you to head to those properties. Players need to do a setup mission to get the whole operation running. After that's done, get some supplies to get started with this classic moneymaker officially.

You just need to wait for the product to accumulate over time. Reacquire supplies whenever necessary, and you can do a Sell Mission whenever you want. Buying all of the upgrades is recommended to make everything more efficient.

