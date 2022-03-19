How can GTA 6 fix the problems of a bigger map?

A smaller map size could help out GTA 6, but that isn't what players want to see.

In regards to maps, bigger isn't always better with the GTA series. The GTA 5 map has been largely criticized for its long drives and empty stretches of land. However, the size and scope of GTA 6 is very important for the playerbase. A smaller map would greatly hurt its perception.

The GTA 6 map is yet to be revealed, although it hasn't stopped players from speculating. Rockstar Games will likely introduce a larger map than previous games. However, they can still avoid issues from GTA 5's map.

A bigger map poses a few problems, yet GTA 6 can still solve them

The next game will be a very important one for Rockstar Games. Fans have been waiting a long time for it. The question remains whether the map size will be adequate. This article will take a look at issues with larger maps and how Rockstar could avoid them in the future.

The main problems with larger maps

The above video perfectly demonstrates the pain that many GTA Online players experience. At the 1:13 mark, it shows a Heist Prep mission that requires long distance travel from Los Santos to Blaine County.

These lengthy drives require a lot of patience from the player. Several GTA 5 and Online missions can be rather boring with how much time it takes to get to a destination. It's even worse if players don't have a fast enough vehicle.

Another issue is the vast open spaces in Blaine County itself, along with the congested highways of Los Santos. There isn't much to do in these locations. Players either have no room to move or too much room. It makes navigation a difficult aspect of these games.

However, GTA 6 players will be expecting a bigger map

After several years of waiting, GTA 6 needs to be a clear improvement from previous entries. Players will likely set their expectations very high for the next game. The map size will undoubtedly be among the first gameplay features that players will thoroughly analyze.

A larger map size means Rockstar will require more development time to finish the next game. However, it's already been several years, so they had more than enough time to work on it.

GTA 6 doesn't need a smaller map, but it does need more depth

GTA San Andreas should be used as a template for the next game. Although the map is relatively small by today's standards, it still features several different regions. San Andreas has three major cities and multiple natural landscapes.

The next game can stand out with that same level of depth. A bigger map needs to have more diversity. For example, if it takes place in Vice City, players should explore different types of terrain. Whether it's tropical beaches or flooded swamps, it could break up the monotony of a long drive.

Speaking of which, Rockstar also needs to cut back on the boring driving sections. Players should be given more to do while heading to their destination. For example, they could try to outrun some nearby enemies.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

