How can GTA Online players get 2x bonuses from Acid Lab Sell Missions amid the Festive Surprise?

GTA Online's Los Santos Drug Wars DLC has given players an entirely new criminal career to follow called the Acid Lab business.

However, with the Festive Surprise update added to the game, Rockstar Games has given players 2x bonuses on Acid Lab's Sell missions. So this is the best time for beginners to start grinding.

Acid Lab has become the new business players are currently doing to earn money in the game, as this was never added to the game before and provides players with an entertaining method to get rich.

If anyone new to GTA Online is still confused, this article will tell them how to take advantage of this 2x bonus deal this week.

Note: This article reflects the writer's subjective opinion.

This is how players can start Acid Lab Sell missions to earn 2x bonuses in GTA Online

Acid Labs are currently the most profitable business to run, so the first and foremost thing players need to do is to complete all of the First Dose story missions and get the Brickade 6x6 truck and attach the Acid Lab equipment to it.

Players must remember that upgrading Acid Lab equipment is important to maximize profits. So they should also complete all Fooliganz Jobs missions.

Another thing to do with this is for players to boost Acid production, so the moment players get into their Acid Lab, they should remember to select this option.

Rockstar Games has also added a high-demand value bonus for any players who will do the Acid Lab Sell missions in a public lobby with 20 players or more.

Thus, if players want to become a millionaire in just three hours, they need to find a session that has a high amount of players and a low amount of griefers. This task can be difficult, but if players are not confident in their skills, it's better to be safe than sorry.

High Demand value is assuming you sell in a public lobby with 20 players or more.

Popular GTA Online informer, Tez2, highlighted that if players do Sell missions with high-demand value bonuses and upgraded equipment, they can easily earn up to $1,005,600, making these missions the fastest way to become a millionaire in the game.

Therefore, once players complete all the setups needed to start their Acid Lab business, they need to get supplies that can easily be done by directly buying them.

Buying supplies will always be more profitable than doing the supply run as it is much faster and guarantees that players won't suffer any loss, this method also applies to any other businesses in GTA Online.

After doing that, players need to start doing these Sell missions, and to maximize efficiency, players can adopt many different methods to avoid problems.

Players can use CEO features such as ghosting organizations or going off the radar, so that other players will have difficulty sabotaging their run when the global signal is broadcasted.

Players may also encounter fake Sell missions, as some Acid buyers will be undercover cops waiting to ambush the players. Thus, they must ensure they go into these missions with good weapons.

