How does the new Acid Lab business work in GTA Online Los Santos Drug Wars?

Grand Theft Auto (GTA) Online's Los Santos Drug Wars DLC has been given a warm reception from fans and critics alike, thanks to the new features and updates that Rockstar Games has included with it. However, it is also safe to say that the introduction of the new Acid Labs business has played an important part in its popularity.

Players have been eagerly awaiting this new business option, which is also tailored to assist beginners. There are many moving parts to the Acid Labs business, and some players may still be confused about exactly how it works.

Thus, to help these players, this article looks to provide all of the important information they need to know about the Acid Labs business in GTA Online.

Acid Labs in GTA Online: Everything players need to know about the new business

Setup

Just like any other business in the game, players need to complete several setup missions before they can set up their Acid Labs business. However, unlike other businesses in the game, these do not require a lot of investment.

Once players get a call from Nervous Ron, they need to complete the First Dose mission.

Thereafter, players will have to complete all of the subsequent five-story missions. In the final mission, they will be able to steal the Brickade 6x6 truck which is where players can start their Acid Lab. Now, players will need to get Acid Lab equipment to begin their business.

Dax will reveal three possible locations from which players can steal the equipment. Finally, after completing this mission, players need to go to the repair shop situated next to their Brickade 6x6.

Finally, players need to tell the mechanic to install the Acid Lab equipment for $750,000. Players need not be concerned about acquiring the money as completing all of the story missions will earn them over $500,000.

Running an Acid Lab

The entire Acid Lab business works like an MC business, so if players have already taken a criminal career path before, understanding the Acid Lab should be easier. Once GTA Online players enter their Acid Lab, they will then be greeted with a cutscene.

Players can undertake a resupply mission or talk to Mutt who works inside the Acid Lab and ask him to buy supplies which will cost $60,000. Players can also pause their production by talking to him. One can also boost acid production, which is marked with a fast-forward symbol.

However, before starting this business, players need to complete all ten fooligan job missions given by Dax. This will give them access to Acid Lab equipment upgrades that are important for GTA Online players looking to make a large profit.

The aforementioned tweet by Tez2 highlights the difference in profit when it comes to upgraded equipment and non-upgraded equipment. This is all there is to know before starting an Acid Labs business in GTA Online.

