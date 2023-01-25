How can GTA Online players get a Twilight Painted Rabbit mask with Prime Gaming? (Until February 22)

GTA Online's Twilight Painted Rabbit mask is a head accessory that Prime Gaming members can get any time up to February 22, 2023. It's a unique mask that's only available through this subscription. If players have already signed up for these bonuses before, then they don't have to do anything to get it.

However, some gamers are yet to sign up for this offer and might need assistance to get started. The main benefit of Prime Gaming is that GTA Online players get $125K every week, plus other freebies whenever they're available.

The Twilight Pained Rabbit mask is just a cherry on top of a long list of bonuses that one can get from this membership.

How to get the Twilight Painted Rabbit mask in GTA Online with Prime Gaming

Rockstar Games @RockstarGames Celebrate Lunar New Year with a free Rabbit tattoo and Traditional Painted Rabbit mask — gifted to all GTA Online players who log in this week, along with a GTA$188,888 bonus delivered within 72 hours of log in: rsg.ms/9c070bf Celebrate Lunar New Year with a free Rabbit tattoo and Traditional Painted Rabbit mask — gifted to all GTA Online players who log in this week, along with a GTA$188,888 bonus delivered within 72 hours of log in: rsg.ms/9c070bf https://t.co/MEUOKc0etO

Rockstar Games officially stated:

"As part of our ongoing Lunar New Year celebrations, players who connect to Prime Gaming before February 22 will receive the Twilight Painted Rabbit mask within 10 days of logging in to help ring in the Year of the Rabbit in style."

Hence, it should be clear that you won't get the Twilight Painted Rabbit mask right away. You have to wait nearly ten days after logging in, assuming you have already set up the Prime Gaming bonuses beforehand. If you have yet to do that, then the following section should help you out.

How to sign up for Prime Gaming bonuses

You will see something like this if you visit the website without claiming the bonuses yet (Image via Rockstar Games, Amazon)

This subscription has a 30-day free trial. Afterward, you would have to pay $14.99 a month (assuming you live in the US). If those conditions seem reasonable to you, then head to the official Prime Gaming website. Non-members should see a blue button that states "Try Prime" at the top. Click on that and proceed through the sign-up process.

Once that's done, head back to the website and search for GTA Online. You should see the Los Santos Drug Wars artwork with a headline that states:

"Get up to GTA$500,000 this month in GTA Online."

Click on it to see something similar to the image above.

This is what it looks like when you claim it (Image via Rockstar Games, Amazon)

The "Successfully Claimed" pop-up tells you everything you need to know about how to receive your new bonuses. Most importantly, the third step references you having to link your Rockstar Games Social Club account with your Prime Gaming one.

If you don't do that, you will never receive your Twilight Painted Rabbit mask, money, and other future gifts. Clicking on the hyperlinked "page" button in this section will take you to Rockstar Games' official website to link the two accounts together.

Once you take care of everything, you have to wait almost a week and log in to GTA Online again to get the Twilight Painted Rabbit mask. Subscribers will automatically get all future weekly bonuses and do not have to keep coming back to the "Claim now" page for them.

Just remember that you have until February 22, 2023, to claim the Twilight Painted Rabbit mask.

For comprehensive guides, walkthroughs, character information and more, check out SK GTA Wiki

Poll : 0 votes