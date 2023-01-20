How to unlock new Rabbit mask and tattoo in GTA Online Lunar New Year event

Rockstar Games is celebrating Lunar New Year Celebrations in GTA Online by gifting players a free Traditional Painted Rabbit mask and tattoo. Players can get these freebies simply by logging in anytime from January 19 to January 25, 2023.

However, that's not the only Lunar New Year gift for gamers this week. All players who log in will also receive $188,888 in-game, which will be delivered to their respective accounts within 72 hours. Apart from that, there are also some new limited-time Lunar New Year tattoos related to this event.

Here is how GTA Online players can get free Rabbit mask and tattoo for Lunar New Year event

Plenty of new content has arrived in GTA Online this week. The Lunar New Year event boils down to the aforementioned rewards plus being turned into rabbits while eating Peyote Plants. There is one more reward related to this celebration worth addressing, although F2P players won't be able to get it.

Players with Prime Gaming membership will receive a Sprunk Snowflakes Festive sweater if they log in before January 25, 2023. Similarly, they will obtain a Twilight Painted Rabbit Mask before February 22, 2023. The standard $125K a week will still be delivered to subscribers throughout this period.

It may take up to ten days to receive Prime Gaming clothing items.

Some GTA Online players may wish to see all the Lunar New Year tattoos. The above video shows all 12 of them, including the free Rabbit tattoo players get just for logging in this week. The exact order shown in the video is as follows:

Tiger Horse Dog Rooster Pig Ox Rabbit Rat Goat Snake Dragon Monkey

Besides the free tattoo, everything else on the list costs $30,000. It is worth reiterating that all 12 shown above are only available for a limited time, so players who like their design should get them while they're still around.

Other GTA Online weekly news

The first thing to mention here is a new set of monthly bonuses for GTA+, which lasts through February 15, 2023. Subscribers receive $500,000 and the following complimentary items:

Taxi

White Prismatic Pearl and Dark Holographic Chameleon Paints

Acid Lab Equipment Upgrade

Taxi Rides with a much shorter cooldown

Vehicle Requests

CEO/VIP Abilities

Noh Painted Rabbit Mask

Yeti Year of the Rabbit Tee

The Trippy Knife Skin

The Trippy Baseball Bat Skin

Subscribers receive 2x cash and RP on Taxi Job Trips and Special Vehicle Races. The only other thing worth mentioning here is that members will see Gun Vans marked on their map at all times and get 40% off Body Armors.

Here is a list of other relevant changes to GTA Online's latest weekly update:

You can now purchase Taxis.

Taxi Work is a new way to make money.

PS5 and Xbox Series X|S players get to use the Taxi Service to fast travel.

The Brickade 6x6 is now available to purchase,

The Hard Mode Event for the First Dose missions is still around.

1.5x extra cash on Special Cargo Sales.

2x money and RP for Special Vehicle Races.

A new set of cars for the two showrooms and podium.

The Gun Van has a new arsenal of weapons, which still includes the Railgun.

Offices and their upgrades are 30%.

Biker, Animal, and Diamond Casino Heist Masks are 50%.

The 811, Sparrow, Sea Sparrow, and Osiris are all 30% off.

That's it for the current weekly update regarding GTA Online and its Lunar New Year event.

