How to catch the Gooch in GTA Online Festive Surprise 2022

Rockstar Games launched GTA Online's Festive Surprise on December 22, 2022, just in time for Christmas. The map is now covered in snow, and the game has a couple of new in-game events, including the Gooch and the Weazel Plaza.

Both events require players to either be in a public session or have at least one other person with them in an invite-only or private session. There are some good rewards to be won from these events.

The Gooch event in GTA Online will be available until December 28, 2022

Reports mention a blanket of snowfall amid sightings of invasive snowmen, a rash of bizarre muggings, and a tense armed standoff atop Weazel Plaza: The Festive Surprise brings cheer and chaos to Southern San Andreas.

The Gooch is an ongoing event that is available until December 28, 2022. You can initiate it by just free-roaming the stretch of the map.

To trigger the event, follow these steps:

Log in to GTA Online.

Free roam the map for around 45 minutes.

Once you see a smoky green portal open up, you will see The Gooch nearby.

If you're in a vehicle, you can get down to see the Gooch running toward you. The Gooch will mug you and steal cash/snacks before running away.

You must catch or kill the Gooch to get back the cash and snacks. Doing so will also net you additional rewards.

How players can catch up to The Gooch and unlock an exclusive mask

The Gooch is quite fast, so you can either grab a vehicle and chase them or use a sniper to shoot and kill them.

Either way, once the Gooch is down, there will be a prompt that says:

"The Gooch has dropped a present for you. Collecting it for the first time will unlock a unique reward."

Here's what you can do to catch up with The Gooch:

You can chase the Gooch in a vehicle or on foot. Alternatively, you can use a sniper to get a clean headshot.

Walk up to the point where the Gooch has fallen. The Gooch will start disappearing as you get closer.

Once the Gooch disappears, there will be a gift-wrapped box in their place.

Walk up to the box to get back the stolen cash and snacks. The first time you catch up with the Gooch, you will also unlock The Gooch Mask and get an additional GTA$ 25000 bonus.

The Gooch will spawn in any GTA Online session as long as it has a minimum of two players. Another way of spawning the NPC is by roaming an open area on the map. Players must also have enough cash for the "nefarious opportunist" to mug and steal.

Weazel Plaza Shootout

The Weazel Plaza shootout is the other random Christmas event in GTA Online. Once the event is triggered, players free-roaming the map will see a tense shootout taking place on the plaza's rooftop. One can get to the rooftop using a chopper or another flying vehicle.

Players must kill the shooters to unlock an exclusive gun. The event and the gun, the WM 29 Pistol, is a reference to the classic movie, Die Hard. Completing the event for the first time will reward players with GTA$ 25,000.

