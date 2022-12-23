List of GTA Online cars at Simeon's showroom and Luxury Autos for Christmas week (December 22-28)

GTA Online players get an update every week that features a bunch of offers, a refreshed Prize Ride, and Podium cars available for a seven-day period. Apart from these, the showcase cars at Premium Deluxe Motorsport and Luxury Autos are also changed.

The update for this week coincides with Christmas events, so there are even more rewards and freebies for players. This article will list the cars available at Simeon's showroom and Luxury Autos that players can check out all week.

GTA Online's updated Luxury Autos and Simeon's showroom cars list for Christmas week

Annis 300R (Luxury Autos)

The Annis 300R is a two-seater sports car eligible for Imani Tech upgrades. The vehicle can be equipped with full Body Armor that costs GTA$150,000 and a Missile Lock-On Jammer priced at GTA$400,000.

This car features a rear-wheel-drive and a six-speed gearbox. It has a top speed of 120.00 mph when fully upgraded, and its fastest lap recorded stands at 1:03.881. The automobile can be a beast against resisting RPGs and Homing missiles, as it can withstand 12 missiles and four RPGs when fully armored. The base price for the car is set at GTA$2,075,000.

Entity MT (Luxury Autos)

The Entity MT is a brand-new car recently introduced with the Winter DLC. It has a top speed of 150.50 mph (HSW upgrades), and the fastest lap recorded by the vehicle is 1:03.196.

The Entity MT has engine resistance, which might make it feel like the car's not being pushed to its capacity, but with HSW upgrades worth $850,000, this issue can be fixed. The car is based on the 2021 Koenigsegg Jesko and has excellent speed and acceleration. Its base price is set at GTA$2,355,000.

Ocelot Ardent (Simeon's Showroom)

The Ardent is known for its high speed, acceleration, and handling. It's braking, on the other hand, leaves more to be desired. The car's main features include the two front-facing machine guns, which can be effective against light vehicles. The Ardent's armor, however, is pitiful, and its weak windows make the automobile quite vulnerable.

This car costs GTA$1,150,000 and, once fully upgraded, can reach a top speed of 117.75 mph. Its fastest lap time is 1:05.234. The vehicle has a retro look going for it and is available at Simeon's Showroom currently.

Vapid Clique (Simeon's Showroom)

The Clique is a muscle car and costs GTA$909,000. Its design is based on the 1951 Ford Coupe. The old-school-looking car can reach a top speed of 117.50 mph, and its best lap time is 1:06.868. It has a four-speed gearbox with rear-wheel drive. The Clique has high speed, acceleration, and handling stats but is quite vulnerable as poorly armored.

Ocelot Stromberg (Simeon's Showroom)

The Stromberg is known for its special ability that allows gamers to convert it into a submarine and go underwater. It costs $3,185,350, but a trade price of GTA$2,395,000 can be unlocked by gamers who complete the Doomsday Heist Mission. This car also comes with homing missiles.

A fully armored Stromberg can withstand up to six homing missiles before exploding. The car can reach a top speed of 112.75 mph once it's completely upgraded, and its fastest lap time is 1:08.036. It's a rear-wheel drive car with a six-speed gearbox.

Maxwell Vagrant (Simeon's Showroom)

The Vagrant is an off-road vehicle that costs GTA$2,214,000. A trade price of $1,660,500 can be unlocked by players who complete the Diamond Casino Heist. This car is based on the Ariel Nomad and offers absolutely no protection from missiles or RPGs.

A fully upgrade Vagrant can reach a top speed of 122.50 mph, and its fastest lap is 1:04.466. The car is a rear-wheel-drive offering with a six-speed gearbox. Its overall stats for speed, acceleration, and handling are impressive. This makes it a good car to take off-road racing.

Pegassi Toros (Simeon's Showroom)

The Toros is an SUV inspired by Lamborghini Urus, with some design elements taken from Audi Q8 and Lamborghini Aventador. It costs GTA$498,000. Unfortunately, it won't offer much protection, as the vehicle has mirrors on all four sides.

A fully upgraded Toros can reach a top speed of 127.50 mph, and the fastest lap recorded by it is 1:04.865. It's an all-wheel drive car with an eight-speed gearbox. The vehicle has excellent speed, acceleration, and handling stats and can be a good vehicle to use in off-road races as well.

For comprehensive guides and walkthroughs, check out SK GTA Wiki

Poll : 0 votes