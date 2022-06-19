How cheat codes have evolved throughout the GTA series

Cheat codes have always been an iconic part of making the GTA series feel so fun to play throughout the past few decades. Rockstar Games didn't invent the concept of entering cheats to gain an advantage in video games. However, they certainly did a better job incorporating these codes into their games than their contemporaries.

As simple as the concept sounds, cheat codes have changed drastically throughout the generations. Comparing their implementation in the first few games to the most recent ones is like a night and day difference.

Note: This article focuses on the brief history of cheat codes in the series, and it isn't about posting all codes for every game.

Looking at the history of cheat codes in the GTA series

The early days of the GTA series were known as the 2D Universe. It consisted of:

Grand Theft Auto

Grand Theft Auto London 1969

Grand Theft Auto London 1961

Grand Theft Auto 2

Most modern players wouldn't be familiar with these games, but they should know that entering cheat codes in them was wildly different from what they're familiar with today. Back then, one had to enter a specific name to access their effects.

For example, the original Grand Theft Auto required players to enter HANGTHEDJ in the name entry screen just to enable the God Cheat. It wasn't anywhere near as practical compared to the methods that players know and love. Thankfully, Grand Theft Auto III changed that.

Modernizing cheat codes

Grand Theft Auto III introduced a much better way for players to enter codes. One no longer had to rely on an archaic name system to get the benefits of specific cheats as now, they can enter a button command. For example, PS2 players could spawn a Rhino just by entering:

O, O, O, O, O, O, R1, L2, L1, Triangle, O, Triangle

PC players would enter GIVEUSATANK for the same effect. It was substantially more convenient than what was available in the 2D Universe. Not to mention, the 3D Universe of games continued to add in new options for players to tinker with, with titles like GTA Vice City and San Andreas having an absurd amount of codes to use.

Generally, staples started to appear in every game, including codes related to:

Health

Wanted Levels

Spawning Vehicles

Pedestrians Riot

Weapon Sets

The modern era

Excluding Chinatown Wars, every other single-player GTA game in the HD Universe allowed players to enter codes via their phones. That new method helped prevent players from accidentally using cheat codes when they didn't want to while still being easy to use.

However, one of the most significant changes in this transition was that there were fewer codes in these games to use compared to titles like GTA San Andreas. All of the classic staples returned (except for Pedestrians Riot), but there weren't many unique options in the Liberty City games.

GTA 5 was noticeably more extensive in this regard compared to its predecessor, and it even introduced some brand new cheat codes that were never in the series before.

Another noticeable change was that the original game didn't have phone cheats. It just had the classic 3D Universe method of pressing specific buttons. The Enhanced Edition would later reintroduce phone cheats for players who preferred that option.

Unsurprisingly, GTA Online does not have any official cheats due to being a multiplayer game.

