How to claim free $1,000,000 in GTA Online? (April-August, 2024)

Making $1,000,000 in GTA Online via missions and heists can be a tough and time-consuming task. However, Rockstar Games will offer the sum as a bonus to all GTA+ members from April through August 2024. The membership is available to all players who have the game's PS5 or Xbox Series X/S version for a monthly fee of $5.99. It grants rotational benefits and will offer a million dollars in the multiplayer to all members for the next few months.

Note that this amount will be separate from the $500,000 fixed perk that GTA+ members receive monthly. Hence, they can easily earn $1.5 million in the game as a bonus through August 2024.

Here's how players can claim $1,000,000 in GTA Online.

You must be a GTA+ member to claim free $1,000,000 in GTA Online (April-August, 2024)

Official announcement of the million dollar bonus offer (Image via Rockstar Games)

All GTA+ members will get $1,000,000 in GTA Online as a bonus every month from April through August 2024. The sum will be delivered automatically to their Maze Bank account, along with the bonus of $500,000 (which is one of the fixed monthly GTA Online benefits), upon payment of the membership fee.

In short, you only need to be a GTA+ member to claim the free $1,000,000 for the next couple of months. As mentioned, the subscription service is available for GTA Online's PS5 and Xbox Series X/S versions. Those interested can enroll on Rockstar Games' official website, the link for which is provided below:

Rockstar Games GTA+ website

Click on the Subscribe button on the website's page to choose the platform on which you play GTA Online.

Click on Subscribe to choose your platform (Image via Rockstar Games)

Doing so will take you to its respective store page where the GTA+ membership fee of $5.99 can be paid. Ensure this purchase is made with the same account that used for playing the game.

Additionally, note that this is a recurring monthly fee and will be automatically charged at the beginning of every GTA+ monthly cycle.

The membership can be canceled at any time; however, those looking to earn the bonus cash for the entire duration of the offer can leave it enabled. Once the fee is billed at the beginning of a GTA+ subscription cycle, you will automatically be rewarded with the $1,000,000 bonus.

In addition to this cash bonus, there will be rotating GTA+ benefits monthly. These usually feature bonus payouts on certain in-game jobs, free clothing, vehicles, and discounts on some items.

Members also get free access to some classic Rockstar Games titles. The latest addition to this GTA+ free games library is Red Dead Redemption along with its Undead Nightmare expansion. Other popular games from the studio, such as Bully and LA Noire will arrive later this year.

