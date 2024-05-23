How to claim free Dewbauchee Tee in GTA Online's new update (May 23 to May 29)

With this week's GTA Online update, you can get a free Dewbauchee Tee. The latest weekly update has brought forth new discounts and fresh vehicles for sale, as well as unlocks, and these are somewhat interconnected. It seems that Rockstar is celebrating Dewbauchee week from May 23 to May 29, 2024, as there are several vehicles from this manufacturer on sale.

Some of their cars are available in the showroom as well, and there's even a unique clothing unlock. In light of all that, here's how to unlock the free Dewbauchee Tee that comes with the company's logo.

Unlock a free Dewbauchee Tee in GTA Online this week

To unlock a free Dewbauchee Tee in the latest GTA Online weekly update, you'll have to purchase any of the three cars from the manufacturer on sale right now. These are the following:

Specter

Vagner

Champion

Now is the ideal time to purchase any of these three cars because they are all available at a 40% discount. So here's a brief overview of each of these cars, along with their discounted prices.

Specter: The Specter is a two-door sports car based on the Aston Martin DB10. It's quite fast, clocking in at a speed of 121.25 mph and with a lap time of 1:04.398 (as measured by YouTuber Broughy1322). Now, this would've been just like any other sports car, but the fact that it costs $599,000 makes it incredibly cheap. The discount has brought his price down to just $359,000.

Vagner: Based on the Aston Martin Valkyrie, this vehicle is often regarded as the best car from this manufacturer when it comes to racing. It has exceptional handling, with a top speed of 126.75 mph. This makes it the fastest Dewbauchee car, both in terms of sheer speed as well as the lap time (0:59.194). With a price tag of $1,535,000, it's one of the best Supers in terms of price-to-performance ratio, but this week, you'll only pay $921,000 for it.

Champion: The Champion is based on an Aston Martin Victor, and it might seem too expensive if you're only concerned about performance. This is because the car has a base price of $3,750,000, despite not being faster than the Specter or the Vagner. However, it makes up for this whopping price tag with Imani Tech upgrades, and weapons like machine guns and proximity mines. This week, the price will be down to $2,250,000.

So, you can buy any of these three cars to unlock a free Dewbauchee Tee in GTA Online, but you'll have to do it between May 23 and 30, 2024. Apart from these three, you'll also find some other Dewbauchee cars being sold at Simeon’s Premium Deluxe Motorsport Showroom, which are:

Rapid GT Cabrio

Rapid GT

Exemplar (R)

Massacro (regular) (R)

JB 700 (R)

Some other cars from this Aston Martin-inspired manufacturer are available for purchase as Test Track vehicles at the LS Car Meet, and these are:

Massacro Racecar

Seven-70

Rapid GT Classic

