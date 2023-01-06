How to claim a free Flare Gun in GTA Online this week

GTA Online players could go out with a bang this year by getting a complimentary Flare Gun.

2023 marks a new start full of exciting possibilities in the game. The Los Santos Drug Wars update is ongoing, so players can always look forward to weekly events.

Rockstar Games continues to offer special discounts on various weapons, vehicles, and properties. To commemorate the new year, the studio is giving away the Flare Gun to all GTA Online players. It's a classic handgun with some cool features.

While the Flare Gun can now be obtained for free, players won't be saving much since it is among the cheapest weapons in the entire game.

Players can simply log in to GTA Online to get a free Flare Gun

Earn x2 and x3 pay-outs on First Dose Missions, Issi Classic Stunt Races, Security Contracts and more, along with a variety of discounts! All players who log-in to GTA Online this week will receive the Flare Gun and a full stock of ammo for it, absolutely FREE. Earn x2 and x3 pay-outs on First Dose Missions, Issi Classic Stunt Races, Security Contracts and more, along with a variety of discounts!

GTA Online players will need to log in anytime between now and January 11, 2023, to get a free Flare Gun, which should be fully stocked with 20 rounds. Since this offer only lasts until next week, gamers should hurry.

To find their free Flare Gun, players should check their weapon slots under the handgun category. Otherwise, they will have to visit Ammu-Nation and the Agency Armory to get this weapon. Flare Guns can be purchased from these locations anytime.

Needless to say, GTA Online players won't be saving much

On their official newswire, Rockstar Games stated that "nothing tastes as good" as getting free items. However, this is only true if said items are worth something in the first place.

The Flare Gun only costs a paltry sum of $3,750. Players who have just started the game can easily make this much money within a few minutes.

That's not to say the Flare Gun is useless, but there is barely any difference between paying $3,750 and receiving it at no additional cost. Remember, this is a game where vehicles and properties cost millions of dollars, which means there are plenty of ways to earn that kind of money.

GTA Online players don't have to do anything to get a Flare Gun. Regardless, getting a free one isn't really charity when it's already cheap, to begin with. Of course, if the player has never used a Flare Gun before, they should definitely try it out now.

How to use a Flare Gun in GTA Online

When fully upgraded, the Flare Gun has a 20-round capacity, but players will have to reload after they fire off each shot. Under normal circumstances, the burning flare can be used to leave a signal behind. It can also set enemies on fire with a direct hit. The flare color is dependent on the customized tint.

GTA Online players can potentially destroy vehicles by shooting a flare at their tires. It will set off a chain reaction that will engulf the vehicle in flames, resulting in a fiery explosion. They also use the weapon with homing missiles, as the above video demonstrates.

Overall, the Flare Gun is a fun weapon to play around with under specific circumstances. Players should obviously avoid using it during competitive deathmatches since reloading takes a long while. It's mostly useful in freemode sessions, especially when dealing with random enemy NPCs.

