How to complete Zero's RC missions easily in GTA San Andreas

RC Missions in GTA San Andreas are among the most difficult, and Zero's RC Missions are no exception. Gamers are expected to have a tough time as Rockstar Games intentionally placed these challenging missions with some of the game's most exhausting operating instruments.

However, OG players have established several ways to circumvent the system and easily complete the missions. These tricks have been passed down through the community for years and years, and players continue to use them to this day.

This guide will show you how to complete Zero's RC Missions in GTA San Andreas.

How to finish Zero's RC Missions quickly and easily in GTA San Andreas

Air Raid

Air Raid is the first mission Zero assigns to Carl "CJ" Johnson in GTA San Andreas. It is the most straightforward mission in the sequence, and gamers can finish it in minutes.

Players must use a minigun to defend various transmitters set up on the shop's roof. Zero's arch-enemy, Berkley, deploys RC planes to attack the transmitters. Some planes are rigged with bombs, while others kamikaze the transmitters.

RC planes will fly towards the transmitters with red markers appearing on the minimap. You can take them out with a direct shot. A timer for 03:06 minutes and a signal meter is also displayed on the screen. Players must destroy the planes before time runs out to pass the mission.

Supply Lines…

Supply Lines is the second mission in the sequence in GTA San Andreas. It is the most challenging mission, and one might have to devote a significant amount of time to complete it. The mission requires players to fly the Red Baron RC plane and take out enemies' delivery personnel.

The five targets are dispersed throughout the neighborhood in three trucks, one bicycle, and a motorcycle. While trucks are easy to destroy and remain stationary, GTA San Andreas players have difficulty tracking down and killing the constantly moving bicycle and motorcycle targets.

The controls on the Red Baron are complicated to use, and it frequently crashes with the slightest maneuvers. You can either fly low to the ground or simply drive like a vehicle without ever taking off.

When you're close to the target, position the plane to land so that the targets are in range for a longer period of time. Confronting them from the front is the best strategy because it allows you to turn around if they try to bypass the plane quickly.

New Model Army

The New Model Army is the last Zero RC mission in the series, which GTA San Andreas players can easily complete with a simple trick. The mission requires players to use an RC Goblin to clear the path for Zero's RC Bandit to reach Berkley's compound.

Instead of following Zero's instructions, you can complete the objectives in reverse order. First, collect the drop bombs and destroy the three tanks in the path. RC Bandit can wait in the blockades, and the mission will not be aborted.

Once all tanks have been destroyed, you can use the planks to construct bridges to allow the vehicle to drive to the base. The obstacles are easier to move and can be saved for later removal. However, GTA San Andreas players must keep an eye on the timer to complete the mission.

Once these three missions have been completed, CJ will gain the shop as an asset, producing a maximum of $5000 for CJ to collect regularly.

