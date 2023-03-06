How to delete your GTA Online Character

Rockstar Games has kept GTA Online players engaged and happy with regular DLC updates, fresh content, and more. In its nine-and-a-half-year-long journey, the title has acquired a large and loyal playerbase.

Despite its interactive gameplay and extraordinary performance, there are many scenarios when players might need to delete their GTA Online character. Some of these situations include modders plaguing their profiles and gamers wanting to start from the beginning again. Fortunately, Rockstar Games has provided an option in the title that allows gamers to delete their in-game character.

A detailed guide to deleting GTA Online's player character

Interactive Menu steps

You can begin this simple process of deleting one of your GTA Online characters, or multiple, by going to the Interactive Menu. This can be done by pressing Esc on a keyboard for PC gamers. Console gamers need to press the Menu button on the Xbox controller or the Options one on a PlayStation DualShock™ gamepad.

"Swap Character option" visible in the Interactive Menu (Image via krazytechie/GTA Online)

After the Interactive Menu opens up, several options can be seen on a panel on the left, including Jobs, Players, Creator, and more. You need to click on Swap Character.

This will trigger a black screen warning players that the game session will end and that the progress will automatically be saved. You need to click Ok at the bottom-right of the screen.

Character Selection screen

After the lest step, the camera will zoom out of the map, and GTA Online's Character Selection screen will be displayed, showing your created entities standing with boards that display their RP.

Character Selection screen in GTA Online (Image via krazytechie/GTA Online)

On the screen's top-left side, you can see your RP level (5413 for the character in the image above), current player status, and ranking. The following stats can also be seen:

Stamina

Strength

Shooting

Stealth

Driving

Flying

Mental State

There is also an option in the player details called Hardware Access, which displays the hardware owned by the chosen GTA Online character. This includes helicopters, planes, cars, and boats.

Deletion of the character

You can find the Delete option in the Character Selection menu. To PC users, the key Del should be displayed beside the text. For console gamers, that button will be replaced by the pink square for PlayStation users and X for Xbox users.

After clicking on the relevant button, a prompt will be triggered asking you to confirm whether you want to delete your Grand Theft Auto Online character. Select Yes, and then enter "delete" manually in the provided text box. Following this, the entity should be deleted.

The Character Selection screen re-opens after this, and if the desired character has a confirmed deletion, they will no longer be visible standing inside the mugshot room.

This option to delete Grand Theft Auto Online characters from the game is very helpful, especially when modder activity is at its highest.

Poll : Have you ever deleted a GTA Online character? Yes No 0 votes