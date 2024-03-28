How to earn $100,000 easily in GTA Online this week? (March 28 to April 3, 2024)

GTA Online players have a great chance to earn $100,000 in the title this week very easily. However, Rockstar Games has not made it clear how players can get their hands on this money. With the numerous offers, free vehicles, and discounts that the game is offering this week, it can easily get overwhelming to find these little details, especially for new players.

Now, to get your hands on $100,000 in GTA Online this week, you will need to create a job in the game's Job Creator mode. For those unaware, this feature of the online multiplayer mode allows you to craft your very own job that others can play.

This week, the game is offering a reward of $100,000 to everyone who creates a job as it is part of the weekly challenge. This article will tell you how to find this feature and create a job.

Create a job in the Creator in GTA Online to earn $100,000 this week

The current GTA Online weekly update is offering a reward of $100,000 to players who create a job in the Job Creator. To do this, you will need to follow some instructions since it can get a little confusing. Below, you will find a step-by-step guide on how to find and use this feature in the online multiplayer mode:

Load GTA Online.

Go to the Pause Menu .

. Head over to the Online tab.

tab. Click on Creator .

. Let the game take you to the creation screen.

The various options you will get when creating a job (Image via Rockstar Games)

Once you do this, the game will shift to a new screen and give you a variety of options. You can create a job in one of the various options, including Deathmatch, Races, Survival, and many more. Once you select any one of them, there is another long process of tuning the job according to your liking.

Now, it is worth noting that some of the jobs give you a lot of freedom and set various parameters like the number of teams, what weapons players will get to use, and much more. On the other hand, you can only modify the weather or team name in other variants.

However, the Deathmatch, Race, and Survival jobs give the most freedom when it comes to changing and setting parameters. Hence, these are the most popular categories for anyone who is looking to create a job and get the $100,000 reward this week, among various other GTA Online discounts.

Once you successfully create a job and publish it, you will earn the $100,000 reward for completing the weekly challenge. You can also try to go and win the Podium Vehicle of the Week after earning this reward.

For The Biggest GTA 6 Map Leaks, Click Here.

Poll : Have you previously created a job in GTA Online? Yes, I have No, I haven't 0 votes View Discussion