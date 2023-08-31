How to earn 3x passive income from GTA Online Nightclub this week? (August 31 to September 6, 2023)

There are numerous ways of earning an income in Grand Theft Auto (GTA) Online; however, many of them require players to grind for hours to generate a profit. Fortunately, there are some passive ways of getting rich in the game as well, out of which the Nightclub is among the best options. This week, Rockstar Games has tripled the daily income of this business, allowing players to make a lot of money without working too hard.

That said, there are a few prerequisites to be met before the Nightclub's money-making wheels can be set in motion. So, let's take a look at how players can earn 3x passive income from the GTA Online Nightclub this week.

GTA Online guide: How to earn 3x passive income from the Nightclub this week (August 31 to September 6, 2023)

There are Nightclubs all across Los Santos, and you can acquire anyone of them. Here is a list containing the locations of all properties:

Del Perro

Vespucci Canals

Strawberry

Los Santos International Airport (LSIA)

Mission Row

La Mesa

Cypress Flats

West Vinewood

Downtown Vinewood

Elysian Islands

This week is the perfect time to get a Nightclub in GTA Online as they are being offered at a 40% discount through September 6, 2023.

After getting one, you will have to complete a bunch of setup missions. Once your Nightclub has been established, the citizens of Los Santos will start visiting the club in large numbers.

Popularity meter in the bottom right corner (Image via YouTube/TGG)

This is the main source of your income. The higher the footfall, the higher the revenue generated. However, the number of people visiting your Nightclub depends on its popularity. This is depicted by a popularity meter placed in the bottom right corner of your screen, which becomes visible only after entering the property.

Over time, the popularity will start draining, and to maintain it at a high level, you must complete Nightclub Management missions at regular intervals. They can either be started via the Nightclub office computer or by calling Tony Prince.

Alternatively, installing Staff Upgrades and hiring new DJs also helps in increasing your Nightclub's popularity for a limited time. A highly popular Nightclub can generate a passive income of up to $60,000 every real-life hour.

Hire new Resident DJs to increase popularity (Image via YouTube/TGG)

As the latest GTA Online weekly update has tripled the daily income, you have the opportunity to passively earn well over $100,000 every in-game day in GTA Online. This revenue can be collected from the Nightclub office safe.

That said, this safe can only hold a maximum of $250,000 and won't store anything past this amount. So, you must collect money from your Nightclub regularly to prevent any losses.

Interestingly, as Grand Theft Auto 6 is rumored to be set in Vice City, Nightclubs can be a great fit in that game, too.

While you can make 3x passive income from Nightclubs this week, Rockstar Games has doubled the payout of Nightclub Sell Missions through September 6, 2023.

