How to earn up to 3x rewards from MC Clubhouses in GTA Online this week? (August 25 to August 30)

The Grand Theft Auto (GTA) Online weekly update that arrived on August 24, 2023, has temporarily raised the payouts of MC Businesses and Clubhouse work. The MC Clubhouse is generally used to gain access to the Open Road network from where players can purchase businesses such as Cocaine Lockups, Weed Farms, or Meth Labs. However, the Clubhouse itself includes a few departments that are giving away bonus rewards through August 30, 2023.

If you do not own a Clubhouse yet, you can buy it from the Maze Bank Foreclosures website. They are usually affordable and are also available at a discount currently. Let's take a look at how you can earn up to 3x rewards from MC Clubhouses in GTA Online this week.

GTA Online guide to earn up to 3x rewards from MC Clubhouses in GTA Online this week (August 25 - August 30, 2023)

There are 12 MC Clubhouses in GTA Online ranging from $200,000 to $495,000. At the time of buying or even after purchasing a Clubhouse, you can install upgrades in it such as a Custom Bike Shop.

This feature works quite like an Auto Shop wherein NPC customers send in their motorcycles to be serviced once every in-game day, which is around 48 real-life minutes. Your job is to service their bike and apply all the upgrades requested by the customer.

This is exactly like customizing your vehicles at Los Santos Customs, but all the upgrades will be free of cost. In the end, however, you will have to pay a $10,000 fee which will be recovered later.

Once the bike has been equipped with the desired upgrades, you must deliver it back to the customer. The payout is $150,000 on the first attempt, followed by $50,000 on each delivery. That said, the payment will be affected by the condition of the bike, so drive carefully.

This week, Bike Service Deliveries are paying 3x the usual cash and RP, so there is a lot of money to be made for this simple work. However, you must register as MC President to access any of the clubhouse's features.

You can visit your MC Clubhouse to start Clubhouse Contracts. They are listed in the clubhouse's conference room. Some of them can be done solo, whereas others require a few associates.

Furthermore, you can start MC Clubhouse Work and MC Clubhouse Challenges via the Interaction Menu after registering as an MC President. These missions are also rewarding triple money and RP as part of the current GTA Online weekly update.

As mentioned earlier, owning an MC Clubhouse gives access to the Open Road network, which can be used to buy MC Businesses. There are various types of MC Businesses and all work on the principle of supplying raw materials and selling finished products.

Each business has a different profit margin and its selling missions, known as Biker Sell Missions, are offering double the regular cash and RP through August 30, 2023. So, you can grind GTA Online this week to make money while waiting for a Grand Theft Auto 6 announcement.

Poll : Do you own a Clubhouse yet in GTA Online? Yes No 0 votes