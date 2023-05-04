How to earn double rewards with GTA Online Turf Wars this week (May 4-10, 2023)

GTA Online has become one of the most popular multiplayer titles of all time, with millions of players logging in daily to participate in various game modes and activities. Among the most exciting aspects of this offering is the ability to earn in-game currency and rewards by participating in events as well as challenges. This week, from May 4 to May 10, 2023, players have the opportunity to earn double rewards in the Turf Wars Adversary Mode.

This is what Rockstar Games had to say about how the bonuses can be acquired:

"This week it pays to get territorial. In Turf Wars, claim and hold onto as much territory as you can, while preventing other teams from snatching it back to earn points and 2X GTA$ and RP."

During this special event, players who participate and win matches in Turf Wars will earn double the normal rewards (GTA$ and RP), which is an excellent opportunity to earn in-game currency and boost progress in GTA Online. This article will provide a guide on how to participate in Turf Wars and get its rewards.

How to play Turf Wars to make 2x cash and RP in GTA Online this week

To earn 2X GTA$ and RP in GTA Online Turf Wars this week (May 4 to May 10, 2023), players can follow these steps:

Launch Grand Theft Auto V on your preferred gaming platform and access the Online mode. Select Adversary Mode from the menu and then choose Turf Wars. Pick the location you wish to play in from the available options: Turf Wars I to VII. Wait for other players to join the lobby or invite friends to play together. Once the match starts, gamers will be divided into two to four teams, depending on the number of players. The objective of the game is to claim as much territory as possible by driving over tiles of the team's color. Use power-ups scattered around the map to gain an advantage over the rival team. Every minute, the tiles reset, and the party with the most tiles is awarded a point. The first team to score the required number of points wins the game.

Players can increase their chances of winning by working together as a team and using strategy to claim and defend tiles.

Is the Turf Wars Adversary Mode worth playing?

Some players may find the fast-paced, team-based gameplay of Turf Wars to be thrilling and enjoyable. Others, however, may not enjoy it.

One potential benefit of the Turf Wars Adversary Mode is that it offers a different type of gameplay experience from the traditional ones in Grand Theft Auto Online, such as Deathmatch or Races. It requires players to work together as a team to claim territory, which can be a fun and rewarding challenge.

Another benefit is that gamers can earn rewards, such as GTA$ and RP, for participating in Turf Wars and winning matches. During special events like the one taking place this week with double rewards, the potential for earning a significant amount of in-game currency is increased. These are two reasons why this Adversary Mode is worth playing.

