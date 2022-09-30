What is Turf Wars Adversary Mode in GTA Online? (2x bonuses from September 29 - October 6)

This week's GTA Online update brought with it 2x bonuses that gamers can get for playing the Turf Wars Adversary Mode. The majority of players are pleased with this. However, there may be beginners that are unaware of the mode.

For the unversed, Turf Wars is one of those rare game modes that is enjoyable to grind. This is why missing out on this week's bonuses associated with it would be extremely unfortunate. This article will explore all of the important things players should know about the Turf Wars Adversary Mode in GTA Online.

Note: This article reflects the writer's subjective opinion.

All that players should know about Turf Wars in GTA Online

What are Turf Wars, and how to play them?

In this Adversary game mode, GTA Online players are separated into two to four teams, each of which is assigned a specific color and given sports cars. Gamers must drive their cars over the other teams' differently colored tiles and claim them.

The rival team can also do the same. At the top of the screen, players can view the timer and the points. The more area on the map a team covers with their colors, the more points they get.

When players from two rival teams are driving over the same tile at the same time, the tile will automatically turn red, which means that no one is getting any points.

The winner of each round is decided on the basis of which squad has claimed the most tiles. Finally, the team that wins the most rounds are the victors of the entire match.

Another thing to note is that, all over the map, there are special abilities and powerups that players can use to get an advantage over the other team. With the help of these, gamers can come up with effective strategies to win.

Furthermore, the mode will give players over GTA$10,000 if they are playing in a team of two and have also won the entire match. So, with the 2x bonuses, gamers will be able to make at least GTA$20,000, so this mode is currently pretty lucrative.

How to start Turf Wars in GTA Online

Turf Wars was added to Grand Theft Auto Online with the release of the Import/Export update back in 2016. Since then, the majority of players have used the following steps to access it:

Hit the pause menu Then scroll to your "Online" tab Then open up Jobs Click on Rockstar Created Open up Adversary Modes Start Turf wars

Turf Wars locations

Players should keep in mind that there are over seven maps/locations they can choose from. If they are looking to win a match, then they need to be aware of the locations. The following are all of the seven maps for Turf Wars:

Turf Wars 1: Humane Lab and Research Facility

Turf Wars 2: Pillbox Hill and Maze Bank Tower

Turf Wars 3: Terminal

Turf Wars 4: Grand Senora Desert

Turf Wars 5: Lago Zancudo

Turf Wars 6: Alamo Sea

Turf Wars 7: Galileo Park

These are all the current locations available in Grand Theft Auto Online when it comes to Turf Wars.

For comprehensive guides and walkthroughs, check out SK GTA Wiki

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far