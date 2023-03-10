GTA Online's new weekly update not only adds a brand new Karin Hotring Everon but six fresh Hotring Circuit Races to participate in. These Nascar-inspired events are popularly known as the San Andreas Super Sport Series. Players can now earn 3x GTA$, 3x RP, and a $100,000 bonus by competing in them through March 15, 2023.

This article will share everything gamers need to know about the new GTA Online Hotring Circuit Races 2023 and how to earn rewards through them.

How to start and earn a $100,000 bonus from the new GTA Online Hotring Circuit Races

Starting the new Hotring Circuit Races 2023 is just as easy as entering any other similar event. Here’s what you need to follow to participate in these new races:

Open the Options menu. Select the Online tab. Go to Jobs and then Play Jobs Choose Rockstar Created Scroll Down and select Stunt Races Select any of the new Hotring Circuit Races to get started.

This week, you need to participate in any of the six new Hotring Circuit Races 2023 and finish in the top 3 to receive a sum of $100,000 bonus. This reward will be delivered to players’ accounts within 72 hours of completion.

6 brand new Hotring Circuit Races 2023 debuted in GTA Online this week (March 9 to March 15)

Rockstar Games never fails to amaze fans by adding new content at the least expected time. The fresh GTA Online Hotring Circuit Races are a delight for Nascar fans, as each of the six new events tests the driving skills of players.

Here’s a list of all six Hotring Circuit Races 2023 that you can participate in this week to earn triple rewards:

1) Waterway

This is the first new Hotring Circuit Race that features Cypress Flats and goes through its water system, resulting in a memorable racing experience.

2) Palmer-Taylor

Like its name, this new Hotring Circuit Race seems to be inspired by the Palmer-Taylor power station, as the circuit is poorly reinforced for added difficulty.

3) Bolingbroke Bowl

The Bolingbroke Bowl is one of the most interesting races since it was made with the Bolingbroke Penitentiary prison in mind.

Rockstar Games @RockstarGames



This Sports class vehicle roars into the Southern San Andreas Super Autos inventory in GTA Online — but it is only available through March 15: The Karin Hotring Everon is a rugged dynamo, with enough torque to crack asphalt, and only one speed… reckless.This Sports class vehicle roars into the Southern San Andreas Super Autos inventory in GTA Online — but it is only available through March 15: rsg.ms/67b4d15 The Karin Hotring Everon is a rugged dynamo, with enough torque to crack asphalt, and only one speed… reckless.This Sports class vehicle roars into the Southern San Andreas Super Autos inventory in GTA Online — but it is only available through March 15: rsg.ms/67b4d15 https://t.co/5mXuNqrrmp

4) Arcadius

If players want to create iconic moments in GTA Online, the Arcadius Hotring Circuit Race is the one to enter. It features the famous Arcadius Business Center skyscraper for an added sense of creativity.

5) Altruist Camp

The Altruist Camp Hotring Circuit Race is for those who love the Chiliad Mountain State Wilderness. Fans can expect 50-foot high jump scenarios and many other break-taking moments in it.

6) Fort Zancudo

The Fort Zancudo Hotring Circuit Race is for classic Nascar fans who want to pick up the new Hotring Everon and leave their opponents eating dust.

Gamers just need to enter the races, and they will earn 3x bonuses just for participating in them till the event ends.

