How to earn more JP in GTA Online, and is it worth it?

GTA Online is one of those games that is certainly obligated to feature a wide variety of activities, given the number of players it has. Some of these activities or missions come with Job Points (JP) attached to them as rewards.

Because the game is often updated with fresh rewards and content, GTA Online is renowned for providing its users with a very gratifying experience. However, new players can quickly become overwhelmed by the quantity of content available. And one of the most challenging aspects of the game that few players seem to comprehend is Job Points.

Luckily, this article will provide players with the necessary information regarding how they can earn more of these points.

Note: This article reflects the writer's subjective opinion.

The best way players can earn more Job Points in GTA Online

Overview

In Grand Theft Auto Online, players can earn points by finishing jobs. Every job will offer a Job Points award, but playlists are where JP really shines since the person with the most JP at the conclusion of the playlist wins.

Following the conclusion of races and deathmatches, the following Job Points are awarded:

1st place: 15 JP

2nd place: 12 JP

3rd place: 10 JP

4th place: 8 JP

5th place: 7 JP

6th place: 6 JP, etc.

When on a mission, players automatically receive 15 JP for finishing it. A player will also earn 16 JP if they successfully achieve the main objective of a mission, such as gathering the necessary paperwork for Rooftop Rumble. This rule also applies to deathmatches when the Most Valuable Player receives an extra Job Point (16 total for an MVP on the winning team).

The best method

Although it may take some time and effort to gain these Job Points during a session, they are rapidly used up. When a player leaves or switches game sessions in GTA Online, their JP is reset to 0. The secret to earning the most JP is to take part in as many activities as you can while also performing at your very best in the jobs or activities you participate in.

Are these points worth it?

A player's success in racing and deathmatches will have an impact on their session-wide JP. And since these points are frequently utilized as a success statistic in GTA Online, players are more likely to choose partners with a higher JP. This is one way these points are useful. Moreover, Job Points can also show how long a person has been playing during a session.

In general, those with more job points will be more powerful in the lobby. Players' total JP will be taken into account in the event of a tie on the job selection menu. The option that the players with the most JP choose will be picked.

Players who have accumulated 250 Job Points can use those points to purchase VIP registration rather than forking over $1 million. Due to the fact that Job Points are always lost when players leave a session, this might be a fantastic method to save in-game money.

