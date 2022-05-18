How to earn millions in GTA Online with Diamond Casino Heist

If there is one thing GTA Online players can always be certain of, it is that they can make millions of dollars by doing the Diamond Casino Heist. It has been one of the most effective million-making methods for many years now.

Fans everywhere will have their preferred ways of making their money in the game, whether through Agency work or making the most of double and triple points bonuses online.

This article will discuss how gamers can make millions in GTA Online with the Diamond Casino Heist.

The Diamond Heist is still great for making millions in GTA Online

The Arcade business in GTA Online is often one of the first gamers will buy in the game. This is important as, without this property, players will be unable to start the Diamond Casino Heist and make a lot of money fast.

First, GTA Online players will need to complete all of the set-up requirements on the boards in the basement of their Arcade before they can begin the Heist itself.

There are three different approaches to this job that may affect gamer earnings.

Silent & Sneaky The Big Con Aggressive

Depending on which approach is selected, different levels of risk will be incurred. The Aggressive approach, for example, is very direct but will require gamers to make a huge scene and a great deal of noise. This makes it more likely that players will be shot, and the amount of money they take home will be lessened.

The Silent & Sneaky method, alongside the Big Con, is the best to choose from since players can get in and out without even being noticed. New GTA Online gamers usually need a few practice runs before fully grasping how to flawlessly execute these approaches, making millions in the process.

The above video shows how two players completing the Silent & Sneaky Casino Heist can make millions if they finish all of the Elite challenges. More money is made depending on what items the gamers are stealing, with the rare Diamonds making the most money, followed by Artwork and then Gold Bars.

It should be noted that as well as circumnavigating guards, players will need to watch out for security cameras to ensure they do not mess up any door hacks. Alerting guards or failing hacks will result in the alarm being raised.

Gamers should also be sure never to leave any guard bodies in view of the cameras, as this will lead to them failing a smooth heist. Only one security camera can be shot down before guards are alerted, so it is recommended to use a stun gun to shut the cameras down temporarily.

Following the steps above and not causing any trouble during the heist is the best way to maximize the GTA Online player's millions. A tip that some gamers may still not be aware of is that there is a second smaller vault upstairs, between the security room and the elevator.

It is opened via a button in the security office where gamers can collect an extra a few tens of thousands of dollars on the way down and again up from the main vault.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar