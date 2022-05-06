How to earn money in GTA Online this week after the update

GTA Online's weekly updates have successfully provided a lot of players with various ways to earn a significant amount of money in the game. This can also be seen with the latest update that was recently released.

This week, players have plenty of opportunities to make money with all the triple and double cash bonuses. If players are still struggling to utilize these updates for themselves, this article will act as a guide for them.

Earning money with the latest GTA Online update

Tez2 @TezFunz2

Prize Ride: Itali GTB (Top 1 in Street Races, 5 days in row)

HSW Ride: Brioso R/A (Upgrade: $1,097,500)



3x GTA$ & RP on

Business Battles



2x GTA$ & RP on

RC Time Trial

RC Bandito Races

Ron Contact Missions



Free Mexico Chute Bag

Free Bar Drinks

This week's update comes with over four uniquely different activities that reward players with double or triple cash.

Thus, it is pretty clear that this update is beneficial not only for beginners but advanced players too, especially if they want to earn some decent amount of quick cash.

Business Battle (3x Cash reward)

Business Battles is a freemode event that debuted with the After Hours update in GTA Online and was expanded upon in the Los Santos Summer Special update.

Business Battles are open to all players at any time. They don't need to be members of a criminal group. On the other hand, these events will be highly advantageous to CEOs and MC Presidents.

In this, players have to steal various goods in their Nightclub Warehouse. Between the end of one activity and the start of the next, there is a 20-minute break. Freemode challenges or events alternate with this event. All acts will be carried out in GTA Online sessions with three other users present.

RC Time trial (2x cash reward)

RC Time Trials is another Freemode Event added as part of the continuation of The Diamond Casino & Resort update in GTA Online. RC Time Trials are technical courses that are generally short.

They're tied to RC Bandito, and their aim is to beat the par time, which will earn the player money and a good reputation. The start location, which appears on the map as a purple RC Bandito controller, will be highlighted by a purple corona.

The screen will fade to black as the player begins the trial, and they will take control of an RC Bandito. The race starts after a three-second countdown. Unlike traditional Time Trials, checkpoints must be followed, comparable to landraces.

RC Bandito Races (2x cash)

RC Bandito Races are a series of Stunt Races featured in GTA Online as part of the continuation of the Arena War update.

The races are available for 1 to 16 players and the default lap count is 3, although the lobby host can set the duration anywhere from 3 to 25 laps. Players can create their arena in these races and perform different races and stunts with other players to earn rewards.

Ron's contact missions (2x Cash)

In 2017, Ron Jokowski reappeared in GTA Online with the Smuggler's Run update, where he formed a contraband smuggling partnership with the player.

He then provides different contact missions for players to do. Most of these missions consist of players either stealing or smuggling different commodities, and he also gets a 3% cut on the goods smuggled by the player.

