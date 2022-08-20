How to easily complete the Hit the Roof mission for GTA Online Criminal Enterprises

Some players might be having trouble with the latest mission for GTA Online Criminal Enterprises. Rockstar recently added two new Clubhouse Contracts for the biker business and without a doubt, the hardest one is "Hit the Roof." Players have to steal an Oppressor from a random container on a rooftop. However, they also need to find the right supplies, which aren't marked on the map.

MC Presidents can activate these missions by looking for a series of posters inside their clubhouse. GTA Online Criminal Enterprises is currently offering special bonuses on these contracts until August 24. Consequently, players should know how to complete the "Hit the Roof" mission.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

A simpler way to deal with the Hit the Roof mission in GTA Online Criminal Enterprises

Remember, there are three different locations for each mission

Before going into further detail, players should know that "Hit the Roof" has three different variations. GTA Online Criminal Enterprises offers the following locations for this contract mission:

Del Perro

Elysian Island

La Mesa

Please note that if one runs a clubhouse in Del Perro, that particular location will not show up for this mission. This means that those players can only perform the contract on Elysian Island or La Mesa.

Either way, the rules are still the same. Players will be directed to a heavily guarded rooftop where they must eliminate several enemies. They can either climb the ladder or use a flying vehicle. With that being said, it's highly recommended to use the Oppressor Mk II to blow up the nearby helicopters.

The regular Oppressor will be found inside a red container. Players must steal this vehicle and bring it back, but they need to find a chainsaw to break it open. Most of the time, players will use the nearby Cargobob to carry the crate into a specific location, although there is a notable exception.

How to look for the chainsaws

Look for these rectangular buildings (Image via Rockstar Games)

It's much harder to look for a chainsaw when it's not even marked on the map. Players will have to find a rectangular building, as shown in the above picture. There will be two doors on either side of the shack.

Players need to walk inside and find a bag with a red and blue color scheme. It will sit right on top of a table in GTA Online Criminal Enterprises.

They can use the chainsaw to break open the container doors. However, there are multiple crates on the rooftop. The Oppressor's location is seemingly randomized, so this part requires some trial and error.

How to find the Oppressor Key in La Mesa

La Mesa is a very different location from Del Perro and Elysian Island. Players will be given direct access to the Oppressor keys. Once they open the container, they can simply fly the vehicle back instead of using a Cargobob.

They can look for a dark blue shack in the corner of the rooftop. Venturing inside, players should be able to find a white door. From thereon, they can pick up the keys hanging on the side of the wall in GTA Online Criminal Enterprises.

Disclaimer: All external media in this article are the property of their respective owners and Sportskeeda claims no ownership of the same.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul