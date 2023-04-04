GTA Online is a popular multiplayer game that allows players to own various assets, including aircraft such as airplanes, private jets, fighter planes, and helicopters. However, owning these requires a significant amount of in-game currency, and players may find that they don't utilize them as much as they thought they would. In such cases, selling aircraft becomes an attractive option to make some quick cash.

If you're looking to sell planes in the online world, it's important to know the steps involved in doing so. Selling aircraft is not as simple as purchasing them, but with the right guidance, it can be done quickly and easily. In this article, we will provide you with a step-by-step guide on how to easily sell planes in GTA Online in 2023, allowing you to make the most out of your virtual assets.

GTA Online guide: Detailed steps to sell aircraft (2023)

Own a Hangar first

To sell planes in GTA Online in 2023, you must first own a Hangar with a workshop. To do this, you must first access the Maze Bank Foreclosure website via your Eye Finder in-game browser.

From there, you can browse through the available Hangars and select the one you want to purchase. You will need to have sufficient in-game currency to make the purchase, and the cost will vary depending on the location and size of the property.

Once the purchase is made, you can access it through your phone's contacts menu. It's important to note that you can only own one Hangar in GTA Online at a time and that it will be permanently tied to your account.

After owning one, you will have access to a variety of features, such as aircraft storage, customization options, and missions. You can also use the Hangar to sell your aircraft for half the original selling price, which will allow you to make some quick cash if you're short on funds.

Detailed steps to selling a plane

Here's how you can sell a plane through the Hangar:

Complete a setup mission with a Cuban 800 aircraft, which will be added to your Hangar. Purchase any plane or helicopter from Elitas Travel or Warstock Cache & Carry. Equip Workshop in your Hangar for an additional $1,150,000. Enter the aircraft you want to sell and press the Workshop button. If you're using a controller, press the right button on the D-Pad, and if you're using a keyboard and mouse, press E. Choose the Sell option, and you will be shown the amount you will receive after selling the aircraft.

In conclusion, selling planes in GTA Online in 2023 is an easy process if you follow the necessary steps.

It is important to note that Pegasus aircrafts cannot be sold and must be customized and stored in your Hangar. Also, keep in mind that you will only receive half of the original selling price when selling an aircraft in GTA Online.

