How to export GTA Online Rockstar Editor clips from PS4 and Xbox One?

GTA Online has several fantastic features, but the developers have decided to remove the Rockstar Editor for PS4 and Xbox One users. This is quite disappointing for the fans as all of their recorded clips will be deleted on February 20, 2024. However, they still have time to save these videos by exporting them to YouTube.

While some players already know how to do this, others might be unaware of the proper process. It is quite easy, and highly recommended that you do this before the deadline. This article will provide a step-by-step guide on how to properly export all your Rockstar Editor Clips on PS4 and Xbox One.

Best way to export GTA Online Rockstar Editor clips on PS4 and Xbox One

As mentioned before, GTA 5 will no longer support the Rockstar Editor on PS4 and Xbox One. But, there is a way to save the recorded clips on PS4 and Xbox One. However, to do so, you will need to link your Rockstar Games account to your YouTube account.

To do so and then export the clips, simply follow these steps:

Launch GTA Online and open the Rockstar Editor.

Go to the Video Gallery option.

Click on the Project you want to export.

Select the Upload to YouTube option and then click on Yes.

Link your accounts if you haven't already done so.

Return to the game after completing the linking process.

Agree to the Sharing Policy.

Click on Upload.

Write the video's title, description, and add relevant tags.

Once this is done, your videos will be uploaded to YouTube and will remain safe even after the developers remove it from their servers. Unfortunately, you will no longer be able to record any new clips after 20th February. This is just one of the big changes that Rockstar Games is bringing to PS4 and Xbox One versions of the GTA Online.

The studio has slowly been reducing support for last-gen consoles, much to the disappointment of the community. However, this could also be an indication of them preparing for the ultimate Grand Theft Auto 6 launch. However, nothing has been confirmed through official sources at the moment.

In other news, the ongoing GTA Online weekly update is offering amazing discounts and deals on various vehicles and properties.

