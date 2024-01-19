GTA Online PS4 and Xbox One version about to receive major update: Check here what's changing

Rockstar Games is going to update GTA Online on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One to introduce some major changes. The Enhanced version of the game has been running since November 2014. However, the studio recently announced that it would introduce some downgrades to keep the game running in the future. The update is scheduled to be released after a month, and players still have time to prepare for it.

However, affected players are advised not to wait for the last date as the process may take time, and the service will not return after its removal.

Rockstar Games will permanently remove Rockstar Editor from PS4 and Xbox One versions of GTA Online

On January 18, 2024, Rockstar Games, through an official Newswire, announced that it will remove Rockstar Editor from GTA 5 and Online on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. According to the Newswire, the game on these two consoles will receive an update on February 20, 2024, after which the tool will be removed.

Once implemented, you’ll no longer be able to record your gameplay natively and edit it within the game. PS4 and Xbox One players should note that both Grand Theft Auto 5 and Online use the same Rockstar Editor tool. Therefore, the upcoming change will apply to both games.

Rockstar Games has clarified that the decision was made to allow old-gen systems to continue to run the game smoothly.

While the latest GTA Online weekly update brought some underwhelming changes to the multiplayer game, it has saddened the old-gen community. However, the studio is allowing players to complete their unfinished projects and import them to their YouTube accounts before the due date arrives.

Therefore, if you are a PlayStation 4 and Xbox One user and have unfinished projects on Rockstar Editor, you should import them out of the tool before the gaming studio removes and deletes all the files related to it.

Readers should note that the upcoming update is coming only for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One consoles. If you play the game on PC or the GTA 5 Expanded and Enhanced version, the Rockstar Editor will continue to work as usual.

Rockstar Games indirectly hints at future GTA Online DLC updates for PS4 and Xbox Once

While the news of the removal of the Rockstar Editor was upsetting for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One users, one thing it indirectly clarified was that old-gen systems would receive future DLC updates. The official Newswire stated:

“This update will help to ensure the stability of these platforms and keep them updated with GTA Online additions for as long as possible.”

Although Rockstar did not clarify how many updates the old-gen consoles would be receiving, the community strongly believes that the studio will support the game until the release of Grand Theft Auto 6 in 2025.

