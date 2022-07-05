How to find the ghost in GTA 5

The GTA series has featured many supernatural elements and mysteries, which have become legendary internet myths. GTA 5 was released in 2013, and since then, players have discovered a plethora of hidden easter eggs and strange mysteries.

Among them, the mystery of the infamous ghost of Mount Gordo is quite a dark one, even for GTA games.

Although the Ghost might no longer be a mystery among GTA veterans, many new players might not know anything about it. This article will guide those players who want to delve into this crooked Grand Theft Auto 5 mystery.

How to find the Ghost of Mount Gordo in GTA 5?

Players can find the name JOCK inscribed in what appears to be blood on a large flat rock that lies on the ground close to Mount Gordo's summit. If players want to see the Ghost appear next to the rock, they must visit the inscription between 23:00 and 00:00. The Ghost has long black hair and wears white clothing or a robe, giving the impression that it was once a female.

The Ghost will disappear upon approach, so it's best to watch it in the first-person mode using a sniper rifle. The ghost is reportedly transparent; however, it is still visible through a sniper sight or the phone's camera.

Apart from witnessing the disappearance act, there's not much to do. The Ghost usually stares straight ahead with vacant white eyes and a perpetual open-mouthed scared expression etched on its face. However, the Ghost often moves in a circle, as if trying to conjure a wind cyclone.

Who is the ghost of Mount Gordo in GTA 5?

The ghost has been established as that of Jolene Cranley-Evans, Jock Cranley's late wife, who was a well-known stunt double during the 1980s and appeared in several popular TV programs.

Jock and Jolene had a troubled married life. Jolene wanted to take care of her parents and manage her parents' successful guest home business, while Jock wanted to leave Blaine County to follow his ambition of becoming a stuntman.

While on a hike on Mount Gordo, Jock pushed Jolene over the cliffs overlooking the El Gordo Lighthouse, which led to her death. Jock was arrested but was immediately released due to a lack of evidence. The authorities concluded that Jolene's death was an accident.

Myths about the Ghost

Unlike UFOs and other myths, Jolene's ghost is also available on Grand Theft Auto Online. Players have reported hearing Ghost screaming when they approached the campground near Ursula's home.

The modest campground at the base of Mount Gordo is often occupied by four to five people. However, the location is deserted at night. Players have also reported hearing a voice when they saw the Ghost. They recall hearing an eerie whispering sound, which, when reversed, says

"Let's see your shot..."

Furthermore, an in-game newspaper article from the Senora Beach newspaper contains the complete report on the murder of Jolene Cranley-Evans.

