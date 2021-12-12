Was there a face drawn somewhere on Mount Chiliad in GTA 5? 

GTA 5 story mode is jam-packed with secret Easter eggs. From solving the Mount Chiliad mystery with Franklin, to completing the Epsilon Program missions with Michael, there are lots of fun mysteries in the game.

Years ago, players discovered a face carved into the side of Mount Chiliad. Along with that, players have discovered hidden graffiti Easter eggs and messages scrawled on rocks and walls all over the map. Some lead to hidden missions, while others are there presumably to make the fans laugh.

While the face that was graffitied was changed years ago, this article will discuss the original Easter egg and its replacement on Mount Chiliad in GTA 5.

The 'Secret Face' Easter egg on Mount Chiliad in GTA 5

It has been confirmed by numerous GTA 5 fans that there was indeed a face on one side of Mount Chilliad. However, if players try to find this Easter egg now, they will discover that it has been replaced.

Now, a drawing of a chicken shaped like male genitalia rests in its place. This change came years ago with the release of GTA 5 on the-then next gen consoles like the PS4 and Xbox One.

Many theorists decided that the face belonged to Jesse Pinkman, a character from the award-winning TV show Breaking Bad. This theory had been debunked by many players who took the time to try and make out the features of the graffitied face. Most believe this must have been the face of a game designer or other Rockstar staff member, and was slipped in simply for fun.

What did the face change to for the-then next gen consoles?

The new chicken graffiti is found in the exact same spot, half way up the cliff-face of Mount Chiliad overlooking Paleto Bay. GTA 5 fans that played the game on PS3 or Xbox 360 are now the only players who have seen the graffiti face during their own run of the game. Players who venture to this location will need a helicopter as the graffiti is in a very hard-to-reach location.

It is not clear why the face was replaced with the rude looking chicken. Some players wonder if it has anything to do with the Rockstar staff member that the picture depicted. Maybe it was a developer that put himself in the game as a joke and upon discovery, Rockstar decided to replace him with another funny image to prove a point.

GTA 5 fans have been left wondering what else might have been found hidden on Mount Chiliad or what other in-game Easter eggs might have been altered over the years. As expected, Easter egg hunters will just need to keep searching.

