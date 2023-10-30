How to find a ghost truck in GTA Online Halloween 2023?

GTA Online has been hosting Halloween events in the game for quite some time now. But, the 2023 festivities are considered one of the best that Rockstar has ever done. The whole community is engaged in investigating the various paranormal activities happening across Los Santos, while also avoiding the ghost truck chasing them out of nowhere.

It has become a thrilling activity that is triggered automatically when a driverless Apocalypse Cerberus truck starts following the players trying to bump into them. Although there is no reward for escaping or destroying the truck, many gamers still wish to experience it for themselves.

But to do so, they will need to be present at certain locations for the ghost truck to start chasing them around. This article lists all these locations and will provide some useful insights to enjoy this little event.

How to start the Cerberus Chase event?

The Apocalypse Cerberus ghost truck chase is a part of the Exotic Exports Suprise in GTA Online, which is a returning event of the spooky season. This means that players will need to visit one of the locations associated with this event to make the Cerberus start chasing them. A big part of the community already considers it one of the most exciting events of GTA Online Halloween 2023.

But, this is not the only condition to trigger this event. There are a couple of requirements that first need to be met to meet the ghost truck in GTA Online. Below is a list of all the things that need to align before a player can start the chase.

There needs to be at least two players to start the event. The chase will only start after spending around 16 minutes in the session. Players need to be in a vehicle or on foot.

Once these requirements are met, players will be able to find the ghost truck at one of the 12 locations in Grand Theft Auto Online.

Where to find the ghost truck in GTA Online?

As mentioned before, there are 12 locations in the game where the ghost truck spawns and starts chasing the players. All of them are related to the Exotic Exports event where gamers are required to enter the vehicle and deliver it to the docks.

Map showing the location of the ghost truck (Image via GTAWeb.eu)

This map shows the exact locations where the driverless Cerberus truck appears.

No Marks Cleaners- Paleto Bay

LTD Gasoline- Grapeseed

Earl's Mini-Mart- Grand Senora Desert

Yellow Jack Inn- Grand Senora Desert

Gas station- Harmony

Xero Filling Station- Pacific Bluffs

Rob's Liquor- Vespucci Canals

Caesars Auto Parking- Pillbox Hill

Xero Filling Station- Strawberry

LTD Gasoline- Mirror Park

RON Filing Station- El Burro Heights

Random parking lot- Los Santos International Airport

The Apocalypse Cerberus is a very dangerous GTA Online Halloween vehicle. If players are unable to escape in time, it will ram into them and send their vehicle flying sky-high. It also gives jumpscares by teleporting right behind them, making it a pretty spooky event.

Since the Cerberus is a great vehicle, fans are expecting to see it in one of the future GTA 6 leaks. It is also possible that Rockstar Games may add it to the upcoming title's Halloween events as well.

