How to find ghost vehicles in GTA Online Phantom Car event

Phantom Car is an event where a possessed Tornado Custom on fire chases you in GTA Online. It sounds cool, but there are some limitations to how you can spawn it. This guide covers everything you need to know about this returning Halloween content. Note that there are no rewards for participating, as the primary goal here is to have fun.

Thankfully, it is easy to avoid Phantom Cars if you don't find them to be an efficient use of your time. If you do want to participate, you must be in a session with at least one other person. The lobby must also be at least 16 minutes old, and the ghost vehicle only spawns between 9 pm and 5 am.

GTA Online's Phantom Car event is back for Halloween 2023

The fiery Tornado Custom is not a vehicle that you can save in GTA Online. It's solely used in the Phantom Car random event. Here is how you can spawn it easily:

Player count: Have at least two players in the lobby (one of them has to be you). It is ideal to have fewer people in the session to increase the chance of you getting selected for this ghost vehicle's wrath.

Timing: The session must be 16 minutes or older. This random event lasts for 20 minutes if it's spawned. The Phantom Car only spawns between 9 pm and 5 am (21 to 5, if you use military time).

Tips: If you're in a session with just one other person, make sure they're in a special vehicle. That should disqualify them from being targeted by the flaming Tornado Custom. You cannot be in a special vehicle if you wish to spawn this event.

This haunted vehicle can only be destroyed by explosives, which isn't hard to do. Some players may prefer being chased since it can be more fun that way. In that case, it can best be enjoyed while you're on foot since this ghost vehicle doesn't do much against automobiles.

Note that Phantom Car originally debuted in the 2021 variation of the Halloween event and has returned in the subsequent two years. The premise hasn't changed since then.

Other notes about the Phantom Car event in GTA Online

No NPC drives the Tornado Custom used in Phantom Car, which is why some people call it a ghost vehicle or something similar. As for real-life inspirations, the Christine movie also had a car on fire that chased a person. The fire from the GTA Online variant can hurt players, so keep that in mind.

Phantom Car is limited to the Halloween season. If you enjoy content like it, you should take advantage of it before it leaves since there is no telling if it will return next year or not. It is also worth mentioning that this event can despawn if you're near another Halloween event.

That's everything that GTA Online players must know about the Phantom Car event.

