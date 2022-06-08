How to find great sales in GTA Online

GTA Online players should always be on the lookout for great sales.

It goes without saying that almost everything is expensive in the game. Whether it's the cars or the properties, the best ones often cost a few million dollars.

Sometimes, a 30% discount can save players a few hundred thousand bucks. For this reason, weekly markdowns are highly sought after.

Rockstar Games doesn't make it easy, but they do throw a few bones every now and then. Players should always keep track of what's going on every week. They never want to miss out on a really good deal.

There is a way for GTA Online players to find a great sale

Rockstar offers discounts every week

GTA Online players can always look forward to weekly events, many of which have specific themes. For example, if the weekly event celebrates the nightlife, players will likely get discounts on high-class vehicles.

For the most part, Rockstar offers discounts within the 30% to 50% range. Here's what players can expect in any given week:

Vehicles (for example, 30% off the Grotti Visione)

(for example, 30% off the Grotti Visione) Properties (for example, 50% off a Galaxy Super Yacht)

(for example, 50% off a Galaxy Super Yacht) Upgrades (for example, 20% off Dry Ice in a Nightclub)

Of course, there are rare occasions where GTA Online gives out more than 50% discounts. However, these are often reserved for rarely used vehicles. The game doesn't offer discounts on recent vehicles until some time passes.

It should be noted that GTA Online changes the selection every week or so. This means that if a player wants to buy something at a discount, they need to do it within the week. Otherwise, they could miss their chance to save money.

The game resets every Thursday

GTA Online always drops their updates on a Thursday. Mark those calendar dates because that's when players can expect the game to reset its weekly events.

These live updates have a schedule to follow:

Eastern Standard Time (EST) : 4:00 to 5:00 AM

: 4:00 to 5:00 AM Central Standard Time (CST) : 3:00 to 4:00 AM

: 3:00 to 4:00 AM Pacific Standard Time (PST) : 1:00 to 2:00 AM

: 1:00 to 2:00 AM British Standard Time (BST) : 9:00 to 10:00 AM

: 9:00 to 10:00 AM Indian Standard Time (IST): 2:30 PM

That means Wednesday is always the last day of the week for these discounts. Afterwards, the game will rotate its selection and offer something else.

If a player sees a vehicle discount they like, they should save up the money as soon as possible.

Always be on the lookout for the Newswire

Rockstar Games always posts newsworthy information on the Newswire page. It's part of their official website, so players can always check it out. Discounts are generally near the bottom of the page.

GTA Online players can also check out Rockstar's official Twitter account for more details. They always drop a new update every Thursday.

