How to fix GTA 5 crashing to desktop in 2022

It is safe to say that GTA 5 is still very prone to crashing, even though it has been almost a decade since the title's initial release. This goes to show how much load this game puts on any system it is played on. But the most casual victims are PC players with low-end processors.

On computers, the game sometimes crashes and sends players back to their desktop screen. These types of crashes are arguably the most annoying, as gamers are not able to access in-game settings. Moreover, such problems often lead to a loss in game progress made while playing the title.

So, to help players out, this article will provide them with some of the most effective ways to prevent the game from crashing to the desktop. However, it's necessary to note that the solutions mentioned below may not work for everybody.

Here are some of the ways players can fix GTA 5 crashing to desktop in 2022

Check file integrity

This is the simplest and easiest thing you can do, especially if you have bought GTA 5 from a virtual store like Steam or Epic Games Store. To check the file integrity, you need to follow the steps below:

Open your store and look for GTA 5 in your library. Then, right-click on the title and open Properties. After doing that, you need to click on Local Files. Now, just click on "Verify Integrity of Game Files."

This will start a process where the system will check if all of the game's files are present. If, during this process, the system finds any missing files, they will get downloaded automatically.

This is also a great way to check if your computer contains any viruses that are affecting your game. If you find that one of the game files got corrupted, you can simply reinstall the game or use an anti-virus software to fix the problem.

Increasing your system's virtual memory

You can fix your game's performance and crashing issues by increasing your system's virtual memory. To do so, you just need to follow the steps below:

Open up your Control Panel. Change the size of your icon to Large. Open System. Click on Advance system settings. Go to the Advance tab. Click settings under Performance. Then click on the Advance tab again. Click on Change under Virtual Memory. Uncheck Automatically manage paging file size of all drivers. Check custom size. Put whatever amount is recommended below in the initial size. Then on the maximum size, multiply the recommended amount by 1.5. Click on Set. Click on Ok and restart your device.

By doing this, not only will your system's performance increase, but GTA 5's crashing-to-desktop problem should also get resolved. Now, you will be able to launch the title without any problems, hopefully.

Updating graphics driver

Updating the Graphics driver to its latest version is very important if you want GTA 5 to run smoothly without constantly crashing. Here is what you need to do:

Right-click on the start button and go to Device Manager. Click on Display adapters. Right-click on the graphic card that is below Display adapters. Click on Update drivers. Then click "Search automatically for drivers." If the system says that "best drivers for your device are already installed." Click on Search for updated drivers on Windows Update. Now, players can check if their drivers are updated by right-clicking on Graphics and then selecting Properties.

If these steps did not update your graphics card driver, then you need to go to the company's website that made your graphics card and then download the latest driver from there. After that, you only need to reinstall GTA 5 and restart your PC.

