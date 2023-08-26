How to fix the GTA Online "Why can't I buy Arcade" issue

"Why can't I buy Arcade" is a familiar inquiry on Google, indicating that GTA Online players often struggle with this task. Thankfully, the problem is easy to fix. Most other businesses are available from the get-go, but that's not the case here. Gamers must know this property is unique because it's unavailable for sale until the player sees a cutscene.

The simplest way to fix this issue is to go to Mirror Park to trigger a brief scene with Lester Crest and Georgina Cheng. Their conversation gives the in-game reason to purchase an Arcade and use it as a front for The Diamond Casino Heist. Coincidentally, you can now buy this property.

Here is how GTA Online players can fix the "Why can't I buy Arcade" problem

A snapshot of the cutscene at Mirror Park (Image via Rockstar Games)

GTA Online players should notice an 'L' on the map in Mirror Park, where they can meet Lester Crest. Go there to trigger the cutscene that kickstarts The Diamond Casino Heist plot. If Lester isn't there, visit him at one of his other locations marked on the map to get a text, then head to Mirror Park.

From that point on, you can purchase the Arcade wherever you'd like. Here is how you do that:

Access your in-game phone's Internet or use a laptop. Visit floreclosures.maze-bank.com. Click on "Arcade" to filter out all other properties.

The prices will vary from one location to another.

An example of a player purchasing this property at La Mesa (Image via Rockstar Games)

Here are the locations and their default prices:

Paleto Bay: $1,235,000

$1,235,000 Grapeseed: $1,565,000

$1,565,000 La Mesa: $1,875,000

$1,875,000 Davis: $2,135,000

$2,135,000 Rockford Hills: $2,345,000

$2,345,000 Vinewood: $2,530,000

The Paleto Bay location once had a free offering for those who linked their Rockstar Social Club with their Twitch account. Otherwise, it's worth noting that La Mesa is the closest location to The Diamond Casino & Resort. A few weekly updates could offer lower prices than what's listed above.

All Arcades have the same gameplay features, including Passive Income.

How to max out your Passive Income

As long as you have all slots filled, you will always get $5,000 every day if your safe isn't complete (Image via Rockstar Games)

The only requirement for getting $5,000 every in-game day is to fill up every Arcade Machine slot. It doesn't matter which one you use, so buy any and spam multiple copies of them everywhere. The safe on this property can hold up to $100,000. GTA Online players should collect the money whenever it gets near that cap since no additional $5,000 drops will be present once the limit is reached.

The Diamond Casino Heist

The only thing worth noting about GTA Online's Arcade is that this property allows players to perform The Diamond Casino Heist. Just make sure to go to the basement to get started. This heist can earn you millions, although players should note that it cannot be done solo, unlike The Cayo Perico Heist.

That's everything GTA Online players should know about purchasing this property and making money from it.

