How to fix saving failed issue in GTA Online after recent update?

GTA Online has been a beloved virtual playground for millions of players worldwide. One can make their own money, purchase luxurious items, and join heists. But even after several bug fixes throughout the game's debugging journey, the saving failed issue has been a source of frustration for many.

After the recent Last Dose update, some players have been getting the dreaded “Saving Failed” message when trying to save their progress. This issue can be infuriating, but there are a few ways to fix it. Here’s what players should know about fixing the saving failed issue in GTA Online after the recent Last Dose update.

A short guide to fixing saving failure issue in GTA Online after recent Last Dose update

Method 1 - Changing outfit

The first method players can try to fix the saving failed issue is to change their outfits. To do this, go to the Free Run Lobby, open up your Interaction Menu, and go to Style. Then, switch through your Outfits.

Players will know that they have saved the game upon seeing a little orange circle at the bottom right of the screen. They can also check if the game is saved by going to the Pause Menu online and seeing if their outfit has changed.

Method 2 - Fake Quit

Fake quitting is a simple and quick method to save the game in GTA Online. All one needs to do is press Alt+F4, and they will be presented with a prompt asking if they want to quit Grand Theft Auto V. They should select “No” to save their progress.

Additionally, players can switch their servers by clicking on "Find New Server" in the Menu to make sure they have saved the game.

Method 3 - Play a Random Job

If GTA Online players have time to spare and want to save their game while being productive, they can try the "Play Random Job" method.

To start a Random Job: go to the Menu, select "Play Random Job" under the Online section, and complete the job. Doing so will save the game. This method is a great way for players to save their game and also have fun at the same time.

Why players should enable Auto Save at all times

Despite these easy and available methods to solve the saving failure issue, it is essential that GTA Online players understand a fundamental aspect of the game.

They must always enable Auto Save in GTA Online, even after the recent release of the Last Dose update, to ensure that their progress is saved at all times. In this virtual world, players have the freedom to do whatever they want - make a lot of money, buy expensive cars, and be a part of heists.

These tasks take time and effort, and players don't want their accomplishments to be for naught because of save game failure.

Poll : 0 votes