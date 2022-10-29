How to fly an aircraft in GTA 3 Definitive Edition

GTA 3 only has one aircraft, and it's notorious for having rigged flying mechanics. Rockstar Games wilfully made the Dodo a nightmare to fly and provided faulty controls, causing players to crash whenever they stepped on it.

While game developers have tried to prevent one from flying the plane, GTA 3 fans are tenacious and have devised methods to operate the Dodo. This article discusses several techniques provided by Grand Theft Auto players for properly flying the aircraft.

Methods for GTA 3 players to fly the Dodo in Definitive Edition

Unlike other planes in the GTA universe, the Dodo from GTA 3 has different physics and structure. The developers shortened the wings and changed some of the controls, making it difficult for players to fly the plane.

However, Redditor u/Pepsi_guy provided detailed instructions on how to control the plane.

Position the plane properly on a runway or a long enough flat surface for it to reach its desired speed. Once you've started accelerating, push the required button to lower the plane's nose so that the propeller touches the runway and produces sparks.

Release the button a few seconds after the sparks have appeared so that the plane can take off. Once airborne, players must try to balance the plane's level so it doesn't lose control and crash.

Reddit user u/Dinglemaniac explains Dodo's leveling technique using Newton's Third Law of Motion. They claim that pressing the nose-down button raises the plane into the air. However, a continuous press can cause it to deviate from the level. The Redditor suggests repeatedly pressing the nose-down button to give the plane some vertical speed.

GTA 3 players must learn how to balance and keep the Dodo stable in the air first. While the plane is annoyingly adept at uncontrolled twists and turns, keeping it parallel to the ground requires a great deal of skill and practice.

Due to the plane's short wings, there is no proper way to turn or glide it sideways. As a result, GTA 3 players must rely on automatic turnovers to change the Dodo's course.

Therefore, mastering the parallel flying of the plane is highly recommended. Once the necessary skills have been acquired, players can use those uncontrolled movements to their advantage.

How to land the Dodo?

While taking off and flying the Dodo is difficult enough, landing it properly is close to impossible. However, there are two interesting ways for GTA 3 players to land their aircraft in the Definitive Edition.

Unlike other vehicles in the game, the Dodo is nearly indestructible. The plane can collide with something without sustaining any notable damage.

The aircraft can be flown directly towards the ground for a crash landing. You can also take the help of a building by pointing the nose downwards and crashing into it so that the Dodo glides down the walls with its wings.

Patience and quick reflexes are required for flying the plane in Liberty City. Players should keep in mind that Claude, the protagonist, cannot survive much damage or jump into the water if things go wrong. Hence, there is no reason to let him take charge when a difficult situation arises.

