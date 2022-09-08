How to gain Nightclub popularity in GTA Online after Criminal Enterprises DLC

This week's GTA Online update has been released, and players should begin taking advantage of all the upgrades and discounts that have come with it.

Nightclubs appear to be the main focus of this week's update, therefore this is a wonderful opportunity for GTA Online players to launch their own business and start earning a lot of money.

However, many GTA Online players may not fully understand how they can profit from their Nightclub. This is where this article comes in, and will try to explain to those players how they can use the popularity of their business to generate a huge amount of passive income effortlessly.

Note: This article reflects the writer's subjective opinion.

How GTA Online players can max out their Nightclub's popularity and earn a lot of money

The main thing GTA Online players can do is take part in promotional/popularity missions for their Nightclubs. They are definitely a pretty tedious bunch of missions that many might not like. However, they are very useful if players want to max out their popularity bar and earn around $50,000 daily.

Moreover, there is a variety of missions that GTA Online players can take part in. If they have a decent vehicle that can take them from one place to another quickly, all of these missions will be easy to finish. Players can start these through their laptop in their Nightclub's office.

Tez2 @TezFunz2

- 50% Off Nightclub Upgrades (60% Off Equipment)

- 50% Off Benny's Upgrades



40% Off

- Alpha-Z1 ($1,272,810 - $957,000)

- Blimp ($714,210 - $537,000)

- Brawler ($429,000)

- Swinger ($545,400)

- Tulip ($430,800)

- Warrener HKR ($756,000 - $567,000)

#GTAOnline - 40% Off Nightclubs- 50% Off Nightclub Upgrades (60% Off Equipment)- 50% Off Benny's Upgrades40% Off- Alpha-Z1 ($1,272,810 - $957,000)- Blimp ($714,210 - $537,000)- Brawler ($429,000)- Swinger ($545,400)- Tulip ($430,800)- Warrener HKR ($756,000 - $567,000) - 40% Off Nightclubs- 50% Off Nightclub Upgrades (60% Off Equipment)- 50% Off Benny's Upgrades40% Off- Alpha-Z1 ($1,272,810 - $957,000)- Blimp ($714,210 - $537,000)- Brawler ($429,000)- Swinger ($545,400)- Tulip ($430,800)- Warrener HKR ($756,000 - $567,000)#GTAOnline

The following are all of the promotion/popularity missions that players need to do to increase their popularity, which they will find under the Nightclub Management section:

Placing posters: In this mission, players basically need to paste posters for their Nightclub throughout the city. The locations will be marked on their mini-map, but it will take time if they don't have a fast way to travel.

In this mission, players basically need to paste posters for their Nightclub throughout the city. The locations will be marked on their mini-map, but it will take time if they don't have a fast way to travel. Distributing flyers: In this mission, players have to get into a Buzzard helicopter and distribute flyers over the promotional areas.

In this mission, players have to get into a Buzzard helicopter and distribute flyers over the promotional areas. Blimp: As the name suggests, they need to fly a blimp over certain locations and play music there so that people can hear and see it. This way, they will be able to promote their Nightclub.

As the name suggests, they need to fly a blimp over certain locations and play music there so that people can hear and see it. This way, they will be able to promote their Nightclub. Escorting VIPs to the Nightclub: In this mission, the player just picks up some VIPs and drives them to their Nightclub. This is probably the easiest mission to do if they want to increase their popularity.

In this mission, the player just picks up some VIPs and drives them to their Nightclub. This is probably the easiest mission to do if they want to increase their popularity. Destroy supplies: Players need to destroy the competitor's supplies.

Players need to destroy the competitor's supplies. Recover stolen supplies: They need to recover their supplies from rival gangs.

They need to recover their supplies from rival gangs. Smashing Developers' vehicles: Players need to destroy developers' vehicles without killing them.

All of these missions can be done in invite-only sessions as well, so players don't have to constantly worry about griefers.

Resident DJ

This is a simpler method of increasing Nightclub popularity, particularly if the players are assigning a DJ to their club for the first time. However, they must ensure that they have $100,000. So, when they do all of this and a DJ to their club for the first time, their popularity bar will max out.

After this, they can either hire a new DJ or reassign the previous one, which would cost $10,000 and would only increase the popularity bar by 10%. Even though this might not seem like a lot, it is still a great way to maintain the popularity if it has not gone down way too much.

New Nightclub Management missions

With the release of the highly anticipated Criminal Enterprises DLC, two new Nightclub Management missions have been added that will significantly increase the business' popularity.

In the first mission, players need to transport drunk VIP customers to their desired locations, while they need to eject rude customers who are disturbing other guests in the next one.

Doing these two missions, which can also start randomly, will provide an effective boost to the Nightclub's popularity in GTA Onl.

For comprehensive guides and walkthroughs, check out SK GTA Wiki

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan